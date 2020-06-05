Technology News
Honor 8S (2020) With 3GB RAM, 13-Megapixel Main Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Honor 8S (2020) is offered in Navy Blue colour option.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 5 June 2020 15:17 IST
Honor 8S (2020) With 3GB RAM, 13-Megapixel Main Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Honor 8S price is set at GBP 100 (roughly Rs. 9,600)

Highlights
  • Honor 8S (2020) runs on Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9.0
  • The phone carries a 5-megapixel front camera
  • Honor 8S (2020) packs 3,020mAh battery

Honor 8S (2020) has been quietly launched in the UK and the phone is up for grabs via the company's website. The budget phone is offered in a sole Navy Blue colour option and it comes with a single rear camera. The phone is identical to last year's Honor 8S with the main difference being that it now comes in a 3GB RAM and 64GB storage option. It is unclear whether the phone will make its way to the Indian market.

Honor 8S (2020) price

The Honor 8S (2020) price in the UK has been set at GBP 100 (roughly Rs. 9,600) and the phone is already up for sale via Honor UK site. The phone's predecessor - Honor 8S (2019) was first launched in Russia last year and it was offered in 2GB RAM + 32GB storage option. The phone came in Black, Blue, and Gold colour options and it was priced at RUB 8,490 (roughly Rs. 8,900).

Honor 8S (2020) specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Honor 8S (2020) runs Android 9 Pie with EMUI 9.0 on top and it sports a 5.71-inch HD+ (720x1,520 pixels) display. The Honor 8S is powered by quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, paired with 3GB of RAM. In terms of the cameras, there's a single 13-megapixel rear camera with f/1.8 aperture and a 5-megapixel front shooter with f/2.2 aperture. There is 64GB of onboard storage, which can further be expanded using a dedicated microSD card slot. The phone also packs a 3,020mAh battery.

Connectivity options on the Honor 8S (2020) include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, Micro-USB 2.0, and a fingerprint sensor. Sensors on the phone include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor.

Lastly, the phone measures 147.13x70.78x8.45mm and weighs 146 grams.

Honor Honor 8S (2020)

Honor Honor 8S (2020)

Display 5.71-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio A22 (MT6761)
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 3020mAh
OS Android Pie
Resolution 720x1520 pixels
Abhik Sengupta
Honor 8S (2020) With 3GB RAM, 13-Megapixel Main Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
