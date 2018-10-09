NDTV Gadgets360.com

Honor 8C With Snapdragon 632 SoC Gets Listed on VMall; MediaPad T5 Teased

, 09 October 2018
Honor 8C With Snapdragon 632 SoC Gets Listed on VMall; MediaPad T5 Teased

Honor 8C will be available in China in Magic Night Black, Aurora Blue, and Platinum Gold

Highlights

  • VMall listing has shown the presence of Snapdragon 632 SoC on Honor 8C
  • The smartphone also has a 6.26-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) display
  • Separately, Honor is preparing the launch of the MediaPad T5

While its formal launch is set for October 11, the Honor 8C has now been listed on Huawei's VMall. The online listing has confirmed the presence of a Snapdragon 632 SoC on the Honor 8C. This shows that the upcoming Honor model could be the first to have the new Snapdragon chip. Separately, a teaser featured on Weibo has shown that alongside the Honor 8C, Huawei brand Honor will unveil a new tablet that will be called Honor MediaPad T5 tablet. The new model could be the successor to the Honor Play Pad 2 that was launched in India as the MediaPad T3.

As per the listing on VMall, the dual-SIM (Nano) Honor 8C runs Android 8.1 Oreo on top of EMUI 8.2 and features a 6.26-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) display along with a 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC, coupled with Adreno 506 GPU and 4GB of RAM. The smartphone has a dual rear camera setup that comprises a 13-megapixel sensor along with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel sensor along with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel sensor along with an f/2.0 aperture. The front-facing camera enables a Face Unlock feature.

The Honor 8C has 32GB and 64GB onboard storage options that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). On the connectivity front, the smartphone has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is a rear-facing fingerprint sensor. Besides, the smartphone packs a 4000mAh battery that is touted to deliver up to 33 hours of talk time on a 3G network.

VMall has listed the Honor 8C in three colour options, including Magic Night Black, Aurora Blue, and Platinum Gold. However, there aren't any details about the price of the smartphone.

Last month, a TENAA listing surfaced with a device carrying model number BKK-TL00 that was believed to be the Honor 8C, however, the listing mentioned a Snapdragon 636 SoC. The smartphone will be the successor to the Honor 7C that was launched back in March this year and debuted in India in May.

Coming towards the Honor MediaPad T5, the official teaser shows the availability of two speakers that are tuned by Samsung's Harman Kardon. There will also be Huawei's fifth-generation Histen 3D audio technology.

honor mediapad t5 weibo Honor MediaPad T5

Photo Credit: Weibo

 

It is speculated that being the successor to the MediaPad T3 that had an 8-inch 1280x800 pixels display, the Honor MediaPad T5 could come with a 2K QHD display and could be powered by a Kirin 970 SoC.

We need to wait until the formal launch to understand what all the Honor 8C and MediaPad T5 will bring to the market.

Comments

Honor 8C

Honor 8C

Display6.26-inch
Front Camera8-megapixel
Resolution720x1520 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Storage32GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity4000mAh
Further reading: Honor 8C specifications, Honor 8C, Honor MediaPad T5, Honor, Huawei, Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
Honor 8C With Snapdragon 632 SoC Gets Listed on VMall; MediaPad T5 Teased
