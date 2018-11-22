Honor 8C Price in India Tipped, Said to Be an Amazon-Exclusive

Huawei's sub-brand Honor is set to launch its new Amazon-exclusive smartphone Honor 8C for around Rs. 15,000 in India, industry sources told IANS on Thursday.

The IANS report adds that the Honor 8C will become the first device to run Qualcomm's Snapdragon 632 SoC in India. It also says that the smartphone will be launched in two variants - 4GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage and 6GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage. To recall, the Honor 8C was launched by the Huawei sub-brand in China last month.

In China, the Honor 8C is priced at CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs. 11,800) for the base variant with 4GB RAM/ 32GB of inbuilt storage in China, and CNY 1,399 (about Rs. 15,000) for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage model.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Honor 8C runs EMUI 8.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo, and sports a 6.26-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) TFT LCD IPS display with a 19:9 aspect ratio, 269ppi pixel density, and 86.6 percent screen-to-body ratio. The handset is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 SoC, paired with an Adreno 506 GPU, 4GB of LPDDR3 RAM, and 32GB of inbuilt storage. Storage is expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot (up to 256GB).

In terms of optics, the Honor 8C bears a vertically placed dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor (f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary black-and-white sensor (f/2.4 aperture), both with support for autofocus. On the front, the handset sports an 8-megapixel selfie camera with fixed focus and f/2.0 aperture. Both camera setups get LED flash. There is a non-removable 4,000mAh battery under the hood with support for 5V/2A (10W) charging.

As for connectivity, the Honor 8C comes with 4G VoLTE, single-band Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2 LE with aptX, GPS/ A-GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, a Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors onboard the smartphone include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, electronic compass, fingerprint sensor, and proximity sensor. The phone's dimensions are 158.72x75.94x7.98mm and weight is 167.2 grams.

Back of the Honor 8C Aurora Blue colour variant features a 3D nano-level texture design that offers a gradient design much like the Honor 10. The phone also comes with certain AI-based features in the rear and front camera setups.

Written with inputs from IANS