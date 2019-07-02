Technology News
Honor 8C Price in India Cut in a Limited Period Offer, Now Starts at Rs. 8,999

Honor 8C 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant has received the new discount.

By | Updated: 2 July 2019 16:47 IST
Honor 8C Price in India Cut in a Limited Period Offer, Now Starts at Rs. 8,999

Honor 8C was launched in India last year with a starting price of Rs. 11,999

Highlights
  • Honor 8C has got a Rs. 1,000 discount
  • Amazon.in is showing the new price
  • The price of the 64GB storage variant remains unchanged

Honor 8C price in India has been discounted to as low as Rs. 8,999. The new price cut is a part of an offer provided on Amazon.in, while the smartphone normally retails with a starting price of Rs. 9,999, Huawei brand Honor confirmed Gadgets 360. To recall, the Honor 8C was launched in the country back in November. The phone features an HD+ IPS display and is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC. Other key highlights of the Honor 8C include dual rear camera setup, up to 64GB of onboard storage, and 4,000mAh battery.

Honor 8C price in India

Amazon.in has listed the Honor 8C with a price tag of Rs. 8,999 for the 4GB RAM + 32GB storage configuration. This shows a Rs. 1,000 cut from the existing price of Rs. 9,999.

As we mentioned, the price cut comes from a discount that has been given on Amazon.in. It is also worth mentioning here that the price of the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant of the Honor 8C still remains unchanged and is listed at the original launch price of the Rs. 12,999.

To recall, the Honor 8C was launched last year with a starting price of Rs. 11,999. The handset comes in Aurora Blue, Magic Night Black, Nebula Purple, and Platinum Gold colour options.

Honor 8C specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Honor 8C features a 6.26-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) TFT IPS LCD panel with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC, paired with Adreno 506 GPU and 4GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, the Honor 8C has a dual rear camera setup that houses a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. There is also an 8-megapixel sensor at the front for selfies and video chat support. The front-facing sensor is accompanied by an f/2.0 lens and a selfie-toning light.

The Honor 8C has 32GB and 64GB of onboard storage options that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, single-band Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2 LE with aptX, GPS/ A-GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, a Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also an array of sensors that includes an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, electronic compass, fingerprint sensor, and a proximity sensor.

Honor has provided a 4,000mAh battery that supports 5V/2A (10W) charge. Besides, the phone measures 158.72x75.94x7.98mm and weighs 167.2 grams.

Honor 8C

Honor 8C

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid battery life
  • Quick and accurate fingerprint sensor
  • Dedicated microSD slot
  • Bad
  • Bloat and lag in the UI
  • Weak cameras
  • All-plastic body
  • Low-res display
Read detailed Honor 8C review
Display6.26-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 632
Front Camera8-megapixel
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage32GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Resolution720x1520 pixels
