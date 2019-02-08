Honor 8C Price in India Cut in Limited Period Offer on Amazon

Huawei sub-brand Honor has announced a price cut and listed offers on its Honor 8C smartphone - all part of a limited period offer by the company. For now, no end date to this offer was announced. Sold exclusively on Amazon India, the smartphone was first launched in India in November last year. The smartphone has been launched in two RAM + storage options, but only one of the variants has received a price cut for the offer in India. The phone is listed on the Amazon.in site in Black and Blue colour options. Key features include display notch, rear fingerprint sensor, dual camera setup, Snapdragon 632 SoC, and a 4,000mAh battery.

Honor 8C is listed on Amazon.in starting at Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB RAM + 42GB storage option and Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. This means that the 32GB storage model has received a price cut of Rs. 1,000, while the 64GB model retails at its original price.

Amazon has further listed offers from Jio who is giving benefits worth Rs. 4,450 and 100GB of 4G data benefit to buyers. Axis Bank is offering 5 percent instant discount to credit and debit holders even on EMI transactions. Amazon Pay EMI transaction will entail 5 percent cashback up to Rs. 1,000, and no-cost EMI options are available for HDFC credit card and debit card holders as well. Honor says that these offers are for a limited period.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Honor 8C runs EMUI 8.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo and features a 6.26-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) TFT IPS LCD panel with a 19:9 aspect ratio and 86.6 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC, coupled with Adreno 506 GPU and 4GB of RAM.



The smartphone sports a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, paired with an LED flash. For selfies, the smartphone has an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the front that has a fixed focus lens with an f/2.0 aperture and a selfie toning light.

The Honor 8C has 32GB and 64GB of onboard storage options that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). The smartphone has 4G VoLTE, single-band Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2 LE with aptX, GPS/ A-GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, a Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack on the part of connectivity. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, electronic compass, fingerprint sensor, and proximity sensor. The smartphone also packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports 5V/2A (10W) charging. Besides, it measures 158.72x75.94x7.98mm and weighs 167.2 grams.

