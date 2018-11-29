NDTV Gadgets360.com

Honor 8C India Launch Set for Today, Runs the New Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC

, 29 November 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Honor 8C India Launch Set for Today, Runs the New Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC

Honor 8C price in India will be announced sometime later today

Highlights

  • Honor 8C will be the company’s latest phone in India
  • It is the first to sport a Snapdragon 632 SoC
  • The phone will arrive in two storage configurations

Honor 8C is expected to become the Huawei sub-brand's next smartphone in India, with a launch today. With a landing page live on Amazon.in, where the phone will be sold exclusively, the Honor 8C is coming to India today, a few weeks after it was launched in the Chinese market. Key highlights of the Honor 8C include a 19:9 display panel with a notch, the new Snapdragon 632 SoC, face unlock capabilities, and gradient colour options. Let's check out Honor 8C price and specifications.

Honor 8C price in India, availability

Honor 8C price in India will be announced in India today. The phone is already available in China at a price of CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs. 11,200) for the base 4GB RAM/ 32GB inbuilt storage model and CNY 1,399 (around Rs. 14,200) for the one with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Thus, we can expect Honor to price the smartphone in the competitive sub-Rs. 15,000 price segment in India. It will be available exclusively via Amazon.in and HiHonor online store.

Honor 8C specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Honor 8C runs EMUI 8.2 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo, and sports a 6.26-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) TFT IPS LCD panel with a 19:9 aspect ratio and 86.6 percent screen-to-body ratio. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC, coupled with an Adreno 506 GPU, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of internal storage. Storage is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

In the camera department, the Honor 8C sports a vertically aligned dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front, the handset bears an 8-megapixel selfie camera with fixed focus and an f/2.0 aperture. There is a non-removable 4,000mAh battery under the hood, with support for 5V/2A (10W) charging.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, single-band Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2 LE with aptX, GPS/ A-GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, a Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on the Honor 8C include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, electronic compass, fingerprint sensor, and proximity sensor.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Honor 8C, Honor 8C Price in India, Honor 8C Specifications, Honor, Huawei
Facebook Spotted Testing Feature That Lets Users Ban Comments With Chosen Words, Phrases
Xiaomi Redmi 4A Gets MIUI 10 Stable Update, Redmi 4 Reportedly Receiving It Too
Honor 8C India Launch Set for Today, Runs the New Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Honor 8X
TRENDING
  1. Realme U1 Review
  2. Jio Offers Some Users 2GB Extra Data Daily: Check If You're One of Them
  3. WhatsApp for Android Spotted With New Voice Message, Group Call Features
  4. Realme U1 With Helio P70 SoC, 25-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched in India
  5. Realme U1 vs Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1
  6. OnePlus 3, 3T Now Receiving Update With November Android Security Patch
  7. BSNL Offers 1GB Free Data to Subscribers Downloading the New 'My BSNL' App
  8. Nokia 7 Plus Update Brings November Android Patch, New Camera App: Reports
  9. Google CEO Sundar Pichai Said to Testify to US Congress in December
  10. Redmi Note 6 Pro to Go on Sale in India for the Second Time Today
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.