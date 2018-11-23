NDTV Gadgets360.com

Honor 8C India Launch Set for November 29, Will Be an Amazon-Exclusive

, 23 November 2018
Honor 8C India Launch Set for November 29, Will Be an Amazon-Exclusive

Honor 8C price in India will most likely be announced on November 29

Highlights

  • Honor 8C will launch in India next week
  • It will succeed the Honor 7C launched in May
  • Availability details are also expected next week

Honor 8C is all set to become the Chinese phone maker's next smartphone for the Indian market. The Honor 7C's successor will launch in the country on November 29, exclusively via Amazon.in. Notably, the launch of the Honor 8C comes just six months after its predecessor was launched in India back in May this year. The Honor 8C has already been launched in China last month. Key highlights of the phone include a vertically stacked pair of dual rear cameras, a 19:9 display, and gradient colour variants. It is the first phone to sport the Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC.

The Huawei sub-brand now has a dedicated Amazon India page for the Honor 8C, which allows users to be notified about the upcoming launch on November 29.

Honor 8C price, availability

Honor 8C price in India will most likely be announced on November 29. Its price in China has already been revealed in China. The 4GB RAM/ 32GB storage base model is priced at CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs. 11,200), while the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant comes with a price tag of CNY 1,399 (around Rs. 14,200). Colour options include Aurora Blue, Magic Night Black, Platinum Gold, and Nebula Purple.

Honor 8C specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Honor 8C runs EMUI 8.2 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo, and sports a 6.26-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) TFT IPS LCD panel with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The handset is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 SoC, coupled with an Adreno 506 GPU, 4GB RAM, and 32GB/ 64GB of onboard storage. Storage is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

In terms of optics, the Honor 8C sports a vertically aligned dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, both with autofocus. On the front, the handset bears an 8-megapixel selfie camera with fixed focus and f/2.0 aperture. There is a 4,000mAh battery under the hood with support for 10W charging.

Comments

Honor 8C

Honor 8C

Display6.26-inch
Processor1.8GHz octa-core
Front Camera8-megapixel
Resolution720x1520 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Storage32GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity4000mAh
WhatsApp Testing In-Notification Video Playback on iPhone: Report
