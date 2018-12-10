Honor 8C Goes on Sale in India, via Amazon and HiHonor Store

Honor 8C, the latest budget smartphone from the Huawei sub-brand in India, has gone on sale in India for the first time today. To recall, the Honor 8C was launched in India late last month, following it launch in China back in October. The smartphone features a 19:9 display panel, runs on the Snapdragon 632 SoC, and the company is also touting AI-based camera and beautification features. The Honor 8C will be available via both Amazon India and the HiHonor Store from Monday, December 10.

Honor 8C price in India, launch offers

The Honor 8C price in India starts at Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB RAM/ 32GB storage model, and goes up to Rs. 12,999 for its 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage mode. It is available to buy via Amazon India and the HiHonor Store. The smartphone was launched in China back in October, and in India, it will be available in Aurora Blue, Magic Night Black, Platinum Gold, and Nebula Purple colour options.

Honor 8C launch offers in India include up to Rs. 4,450 Jio 'Digital Life Benefits', up to 100GB of Jio 4G data, and 5 percent instant discount via ICICI credit and debit EMI transactions. On the HiHonor Store, Honor 8C launch offers include up to Rs. 2,200 Jio Cashback with up to 100GB of data, Rs. 200 cashback via Paytm, Cleartrip coupons worth Rs. 2,250, and MobiKwik SuperCash up to Rs. 2,000.

Honor 8C Review

Honor 8C specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Honor 8C runs EMUI 8.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo and features a 6.26-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) TFT IPS LCD panel with a 19:9 aspect ratio and 86.6 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC, coupled with Adreno 506 GPU and 4GB of RAM. The smartphone sports a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, paired with an LED flash. For selfies, the smartphone has an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the front that has a fixed focus lens with an f/2.0 aperture and a selfie toning light.

There is an AI-backed camera app to support the given hardware. The app is touted to recognise over 500 scenarios in 22 different categories and optimises settings. Further, the Honor 8C comes with HDR support to improve photo quality and an AR lens feature. Honor has also provided an AI Shopping feature that detects the object and searches for a similar item or its alternative online using the built-in NPU.

The Honor 8C has 32GB and 64GB of onboard storage options that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). The smartphone has 4G VoLTE, single-band Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2 LE with aptX, GPS/ A-GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, a Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack on the part of connectivity. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, electronic compass, fingerprint sensor, and proximity sensor. The smartphone also packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports 5V/2A (10W) charging. Besides, it measures 158.72x75.94x7.98mm and weighs 167.2 grams.

