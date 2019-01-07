NDTV Gadgets360.com
Honor 8A With Waterdrop-Style Display Notch Goes on Pre-Orders Ahead of Launch: Price, Specifications

, 07 January 2019
Honor 8A price in China comes at CNY 799 (roughly Rs. 8,000)

Highlights

  • Honor 8A comes as a successor to the Honor 7A
  • The new Honor model will be shipped in China starting January 8
  • The smartphone runs EMUI 9.0 on top of Android 9.0 Pie

Honor 8A has now been officially listed for pre-orders in China. The new Honor model that is set to launch in the country on January 8 has been listed on the brand's official online store Vmall with all its specifications and official price tag. While the online store is taking pre-orders for the Honor 8A, the shipments of the new launch will being on January 8. Key highlights of the Honor 8A include an HD+ panel with a waterdrop-style display notch, octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) SoC, and 3GB of RAM. The smartphone comes as a successor to the Honor 7A that was launched in India last year.

Honor 8A price

The Honor 8A price in China has been set at CNY 799 (roughly Rs. 8,000) for the base 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant. The price for the 3GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant has not yet been listed. The smartphone has been listed in Aurora Blue, Magic Night Black, and Platinum Gold colour options on Vmall. Its shipments will begin starting January 8.

Details about the global debut of the Honor 8A aren't revealed yet. However, the China launch of the Honor 8A is set for January 8.

Honor 8A specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Honor 8A runs EMUI 9.0 based on Android 9.0 Pie and features a 6.09-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) TFT IPS LCD panel along with a waterdrop-style display notch and 283ppi of pixel density. Under the hood, there is an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) SoC, coupled with 3GB of RAM.

Honor has offered a single rear camera setup on the 8A that comes with a 13-megapixel sensor, paired with an f/1.8 aperture and phase-detection autofocus (PDAF) tech. The rear camera sensor comes along with an LED flash and supports an automatic HDR feature. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel sensor at the front along with an f/2.0 aperture.

The Honor 8A has 32GB and 64GB storage options that both supports expansion via microSD card (up to 512GB). In terms of connectivity, the smartphone has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, MicroUSB 2.0, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Besides, the Honor 8A packs a 3,020mAh battery.

To recall, the Honor 7A, the predecessor of the Honor 8A, was launched in India back in May last year. The smartphone came with a dual rear camera setup, a fingerprint sensor at the back, and a starting price tag of Rs. 8,999.

Comments

