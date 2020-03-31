Technology News
Honor 8A Prime With MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, 13-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Honor 8A Prime is a rehashed version of the Honor 8A Pro that was launched a year ago.

By Nadeem Sarwar | Updated: 31 March 2020 16:22 IST
Honor 8A Prime features an HD+ display with a waterdrop notch

Highlights
  • Honor 8A Prime runs Android Pie-based EMUI 9.0 skin
  • It features an 8-megapixel camera for clicking selfies
  • Honor 8A Prime comes equipped with a 3,020mAh battery

Honor has launched a new phone called Honor 8A Prime. New just in the name though, as the Honor 8A Prime is merely a rebranded version of the Honor 8A Pro that went official almost a year ago. Honor 8A Prime is powered by the low-end MediaTek Helio P35 SoC and the rest of the hardware is decidedly entry-level as well. Moreover, the company has also launched the Honor 8A Prime with a price tag that is almost 30 percent lower compared to the asking price of last year's Honor 8A Pro.

Honor 8A Prime price

Honor 8A comes in a single 3GB + 32GB storage variant that costs RUB 9,990 (roughly Rs. 9,600) and is listed on the official Honor e-store in Russia. The phone comes in Blue, Emerald Green, and Midnight Black colour options. However, the Huawei sub-brand is yet to reveal whether the Honor 8A Prime will make it to other markets, including India.

Honor 9A Prime packs a single 13-megapixel rear camera

 

Honor 8A Prime specifications

Honor 8A Prime is a dual-SIM (Nano) phone that runs the dated Android Pie with EMUI 9.0 skin on top. It features a 6.088-inch HD+ (720x1,560 pixels) IPS display with a pixel density of 283ppi and a waterdrop notch at the top. It draws power from the octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, paired with 3GB of RAM.

Talking about the cameras, there is a single 13-megapixel snapper at the back with f/1.8 aperture, accompanied by an LED flash. On the front is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. Both the front and rear cameras of the Honor 8A Prime can capture full-HD videos at 30fps frame rate.

Honor 8A Prime packs 32GB of onboard storage and it can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 512GB) that fits in a dedicated slot. The phone comes equipped with a non-removable 3,020mAh battery. Connectivity on the Honor 8A Prime is handled by 4G LTE, GPS, GLONASS, Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n, and Bluetooth 4.2. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication.

Display 6.09-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765)
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 3020mAh
OS Android 9.0 Pie
Resolution 720x1560 pixels
