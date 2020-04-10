Technology News
Honor 8A 2020 With MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, 3,020mAh Battery Appears Online

Honor 8A 2020 seems like an upgraded version of Honor Play 8A with minor improvements.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 10 April 2020 12:03 IST
Honor 8A 2020 With MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, 3,020mAh Battery Appears Online

Photo Credit: Clove UK

Honor 8A will reportedly be in stock by April 15 on UK retailer

Highlights
  • Honor Play 8A was launched in China last year
  • Honor 8A appears to be an upgraded version of Honor Play 8A
  • Honor is yet to confirm the launch of Honor 8A 2020

Honor Play 8A smartphone that was launched in China last year, is now believed to be getting an upgraded version in the UK. The new version is reportedly called Honor 8A 2020 and has been listed on a UK retail website Clove. From the information available on the website, we can see the listed phone having almost the same specifications that were featured on Honor Play 8A last year. In the upgraded Honor 8A smartphone, however, we noticed a new rear-mounted fingerprint scanner that was not there in the previous version. It was also noted that the phone will be in stock by April 15.

Honor 8A 2020 price

The Honor 8A 2020 smartphone listed on Clove has a single 64GB storage variant. The phone will be offered in Blue and Black colour options and both the units are priced at EUR 130 (roughly Rs. 10,800), including VAT.

To recall, the Honor Play 8A launched in China last year was priced at CNY 799 (roughly Rs. 8,000) for the 32GB storage variant. Whereas, the 64GB storage variant was available for CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 10,200).

Honor Play 8A was not launched in India.

Honor 8A 2020 specifications

According to the retail website, the dual-SIM (Nano) Honor 8A 2020 runs EMUI 9.0, based on Android 9.0 Pie, and features the same 6.09-inch HD+ (720x1,560 pixels) LCD panel along with a waterdrop-style notch. On the back panel, there's a fingerprint scanner, next to the camera. Under the hood, the phone packs the octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) SoC, coupled with 3GB of RAM.

In terms of the cameras, the upgraded Honor 8A comes with the same features present on the older Honor Play 8A. The camera setup includes a single rear 13-megapixel shooter on the back panel while there's an 8-megapixel camera housed in the waterdrop notch on the front.

The 3,020mAh battery also remains unchanged on the new phone. The memory capacity of the single 64GB storage variant can also be increased via a dedicated microSD card slot (up to 512GB). For connectivity, the Honor 8A 2020 has Bluetooth v4.2. The phone also supports Face Unlock.

It is important to note that the Huwaei sub-brand, Honor is yet to officially confirm the launch of Honor 8A 2020.

Honor 8A 2020

Honor 8A 2020

Display 6.09-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765)
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 3020mAh
OS Android 9 Pie
Resolution 720x1560 pixels
Comments

