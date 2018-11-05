The Honor 8 Pro has received its latest software update that brings support for the much-awaited GPU Turbo technology to the smartphone. Apart from that, this update brings features like native call recording support, APK for a preloaded Party Mode, a fix for data APN issue, and merging of Google security patch. Version number of the Honor 8 Pro is DUK-L09 8.0.0.331(C675CUSTC675D2) and the update has a file size of 878MB. Notably, this is the only big major update for the Honor 8 Pro since it received face unlock support back in May this year.
The changelog of the latest update on the Honor 8 Pro, which has been posted on Honor forums, details features such as GPU Turbo implementation, the addition of native call recording with the ability to record phone calls, a preloaded Party Mode APK to sync music playback across phones for better sound effects, and a fix for data APN. It does not bring Android Pie to the Honor 8 Pro, and the company also hasn't yet announced any plans for it. The update has started rolling out in a gradual manner and will reach all Honor 8 Pro units in the next few days.
As for pre-upgrade considerations, downloading the update over Wi-Fi is recommended. And, installing the update should be done when battery percentage is over 50 percent. A backup of all important data is also recommended, as is ensuring that you have enough inbuilt storage space for the new files to fit in.
Launched in India in July last year, the dual-SIM Honor 8 Pro sports a 5.7-inch QHD (1440x2560 pixels) LTPS LCD panel with Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The handset is powered by a HiSilicon Kirin 960 SoC, paired with 6GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.
In terms of optics, the Honor 8 Pro bears a dual rear camera setup with two 12-megapixel sensors, coupled with f/2.2 aperture, laser autofocus, 4K video recording, and LED flash. On the front, the smartphone sports an 8-megapixel sensor with a 77-degree wide-angle lens. There is a 4,000mAh battery under the hood of the Honor 8 Pro.
