Honor 8 Pro Gets GPU Turbo, Native Call Recording Support With OTA Update

, 05 November 2018
Honor 8 Pro gets its first major update since May this year

Highlights

  • Honor 8 Pro has finally received GPU Turbo
  • The software update has a file size of 878MB
  • The update also brings support for Party Mode APK

The Honor 8 Pro has received its latest software update that brings support for the much-awaited GPU Turbo technology to the smartphone. Apart from that, this update brings features like native call recording support, APK for a preloaded Party Mode, a fix for data APN issue, and merging of Google security patch. Version number of the Honor 8 Pro is DUK-L09 8.0.0.331(C675CUSTC675D2) and the update has a file size of 878MB. Notably, this is the only big major update for the Honor 8 Pro since it received face unlock support back in May this year.

The changelog of the latest update on the Honor 8 Pro, which has been posted on Honor forums, details features such as GPU Turbo implementation, the addition of native call recording with the ability to record phone calls, a preloaded Party Mode APK to sync music playback across phones for better sound effects, and a fix for data APN. It does not bring Android Pie to the Honor 8 Pro, and the company also hasn't yet announced any plans for it. The update has started rolling out in a gradual manner and will reach all Honor 8 Pro units in the next few days.

As for pre-upgrade considerations, downloading the update over Wi-Fi is recommended. And, installing the update should be done when battery percentage is over 50 percent. A backup of all important data is also recommended, as is ensuring that you have enough inbuilt storage space for the new files to fit in.

Honor 8 Pro specifications

Launched in India in July last year, the dual-SIM Honor 8 Pro sports a 5.7-inch QHD (1440x2560 pixels) LTPS LCD panel with Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The handset is powered by a HiSilicon Kirin 960 SoC, paired with 6GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

In terms of optics, the Honor 8 Pro bears a dual rear camera setup with two 12-megapixel sensors, coupled with f/2.2 aperture, laser autofocus, 4K video recording, and LED flash. On the front, the smartphone sports an 8-megapixel sensor with a 77-degree wide-angle lens. There is a 4,000mAh battery under the hood of the Honor 8 Pro.

Comments

Honor 8 Pro, Honor 8 Pro Specifications, Honor, Huawei
Honor 8 Pro Gets GPU Turbo, Native Call Recording Support With OTA Update
RealMe 1
