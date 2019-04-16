Technology News

Honor 8 Pro Android Pie-Based EMUI 9.0 Update Rollout in India Begins

, 16 April 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Honor 8 Pro Android Pie-Based EMUI 9.0 Update Rollout in India Begins

Honor 8 Pro Android Pie update brings AI object recognition

Highlights

Honor 8 Pro Android Pie update is 3.49GB in size

The update brings March 2019 Android security patch

It brings Huawei Share 3.0, AI object recognition, new design

Honor 8 Pro users are finally receiving the Android Pie-based EMUI 9.0 update in India. The update is rolling out in phases, and it brings along the March 2019 Android security update as well. The Honor 8 Pro was launched in 2017, and it came with Android Nougat-based EMUI 5.1 out-of-the-box. Some of the highlight features on the smartphone are its dual camera setup, a massive 4000mAh battery, and an impressive 6GB of RAM.

Huawei brand Honor announced the rollout of Android Pie-based EMUI 9 update for its Honor 8 Pro on its India forums. The firmware version number for India is 9.0.1.163(C675E6R1P5). The size of the Honor 8 Pro Android Pie update is 3.49GB. those who enrolled in the beta programme get an update of just 343MB size. The update is rolling out via over-the-air and users can check manually by heading to Settings >About Phone >System Update.

The changelog suggests that the Honor 8 Pro gets a new interface, natural sound system, simplified settings, AI object recognition, smart shopping via AR scanning, and password vault. It also brings Huawei Share 3.0 that improves file transfer speed between the phone, computer, and the printer. The update also makes launch times of popular apps faster, and brings ViLTE support.

If you are a non-beta user, we recommend you download the update over strong Wi-Fi signals and while the phone is on charge. Before upgrading, please ensure there is sufficient storage space for the update package on either the microSD card or the internal storage prior to proceeding with the update. Free storage space can be checked under system Settings >Storage.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Honor 8 Pro

Honor 8 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good camera performance
  • Good battery life
  • Lots of storage space
  • Excellent value for money
  • Bad
  • Display saturation can’t be changed
Read detailed Honor 8 Pro review
Display5.70-inch
ProcessorKirin 960
Front Camera8-megapixel
Resolution1440x2560 pixels
RAM6GB
OSAndroid 7.0
Storage128GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel
Battery Capacity4000mAh
Further reading: Honor 8 Pro, Android Pie, Honor
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Microsoft Overhauls How It Investigates Office Misbehaviour
Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL Launch Date Teased to Be May 7, New Commercial Highlights How Pixel 3 Can Be the Saviour in Marvel Cinematic Universe
Honor 8 Pro Android Pie-Based EMUI 9.0 Update Rollout in India Begins
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Honor 8X
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy A80, Galaxy A70 Price and India Launch Date Revealed
  2. Gully Boy Is Now Available on Amazon Prime Video in India
  3. Thomson 40-Inch Smart TV Review: 4K HDR Under Rs. 21,000 but Is It Any Good?
  4. Asus ZenFone 5Z, ZenFone Max Pro M2, More Get Discounts on Flipkart
  5. Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL Teased to Launch on May 7
  6. Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Endgame Limited Edition Launching on April 24
  7. Redmi Y3 With 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera to Launch in India on April 24
  8. This Is How You Can Get the Windows 10 May 2019 Update Right Now
  9. Realme 3 Pro India Launch Set for Next Week: Everything We Know So Far
  10. Google Releases New App to Help Improve Indoor Positioning
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.