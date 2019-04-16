Honor 8 Pro Android Pie-Based EMUI 9.0 Update Rollout in India Begins

Honor 8 Pro users are finally receiving the Android Pie-based EMUI 9.0 update in India. The update is rolling out in phases, and it brings along the March 2019 Android security update as well. The Honor 8 Pro was launched in 2017, and it came with Android Nougat-based EMUI 5.1 out-of-the-box. Some of the highlight features on the smartphone are its dual camera setup, a massive 4000mAh battery, and an impressive 6GB of RAM.

Huawei brand Honor announced the rollout of Android Pie-based EMUI 9 update for its Honor 8 Pro on its India forums. The firmware version number for India is 9.0.1.163(C675E6R1P5). The size of the Honor 8 Pro Android Pie update is 3.49GB. those who enrolled in the beta programme get an update of just 343MB size. The update is rolling out via over-the-air and users can check manually by heading to Settings >About Phone >System Update.

The changelog suggests that the Honor 8 Pro gets a new interface, natural sound system, simplified settings, AI object recognition, smart shopping via AR scanning, and password vault. It also brings Huawei Share 3.0 that improves file transfer speed between the phone, computer, and the printer. The update also makes launch times of popular apps faster, and brings ViLTE support.

If you are a non-beta user, we recommend you download the update over strong Wi-Fi signals and while the phone is on charge. Before upgrading, please ensure there is sufficient storage space for the update package on either the microSD card or the internal storage prior to proceeding with the update. Free storage space can be checked under system Settings >Storage.