Honor 8 Pro, Honor 9 Android 8.0 Oreo-Based OTA Update Now Rolling Out

02 February 2018
Highlights

  • EMUI 8.0 is based on Android 8.0 Oreo
  • The Honor 8 Pro will receive the update in India as well
  • The update is said to have a machine learning base

Huawei sub-brand Honor is rolling out Android 8.0 Oreo for two of its mobile phones, the Honor 9 and Honor 8 Pro. The update will be rolled out in the latest EMUI 8.0 software build available through an OTA download. Gadgets 360 has learnt that Honor 8 Pro units in India have already started receiving update. The Honor 9 hasn't been launched in India yet, although the Oreo update will roll out for the phone in other international markets including the UK.

As we mentioned, the Honor 8 Pro and Honor 9 smartphones are getting the anticipated EMUI 8.0 update that brings the latest Android 8.0 Oreo to the two phones. EMUI 8.0 is claimed to have a machine learning base with features like Intelligent Context Awareness, User Behaviour, Intelligent Resource Allocation among others. The software is also supposed to have a low memory management feature that offers a significant upgrade over its predecessor, EMUI 5.1.

The update might pack in other functional features, such as one-hand operation navigation dock, private space optimisation, accessibility to recently deleted documents, dynamic wallpaper, and more. EMUI 8.0 is also expected to offer prompt data transfers and quick file sharing abilities.

Add to that, the Honor 8 Pro and Honor 9 will apparently get several core Android Oreo features such as Picture-in-Picture, notification dots, Autofill, faster boot up time, etc. Huawei had previously announced that an Android Oreo update would also be rolled out to smartphone models including the Honor 8, Honor 9i and Honor 8 Lite.

Just to recap, the Honor 8 Pro sports a 5.7-inch QHD (1440x2560 pixels) LCD display. The phone is powered by a HiSilicon Kirin 960 SoC, coupled with 6GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 128 inbuilt storage. The Honor 9 sports a 5.15-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) LTPS display. The phone is powered by Huawei's Kirin 960 SoC, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of inbuilt storage.

Read detailed Huawei Honor 8 Pro review

Further reading: Android, Android Oreo, Honor 8 Pro, Honor 8 Pro Specifications, Honor 9, Honor 9 Specifications, India, Mobiles
