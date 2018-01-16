Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Honor 8 Will Not Get Android Oreo-Based EMUI 8.0 Update, Confirms Company

 
16 January 2018
Honor 8 Will Not Get Android Oreo-Based EMUI 8.0 Update, Confirms Company

Honor has confirmed that the Android Oreo update will not be coming to the Honor 8 smartphone. The company confirmed the information on Monday via its official Honor India Twitter handle. Also, Honor is evaluating the possibility of the Honor 6X receiving Android 8.0 Oreo and latest EMUI.

Earlier, Honor had announced the rollout of its latest mobile UI EMUI 8.0, based on Android 8.0 Oreo. It also listed the smartphones which will receive the update. While the EMUI 8.0 is currently available for the Honor 9 Lite and the latest Honor View 10, will also be rolled out to phones like the Honor 8 Pro, Honor 9i, and Honor 8 Lite, the company had confirmed. Notably, the list did not contain the Honor 8.

Citing the reason that the Honor 8 has "hardware and software limitations", the company said that the handset is not compatible with Android 8.0 Oreo. However, the smartphone will keep getting security patches, as of now.

While replying to a user's post on Twitter, Honor India wrote, "We can understand your concern. However, we regret to inform you that Honor 8 is not compatible for Android Oreo update due to hardware and software limitations. We always work for our customers and we are really glad to have you as an Honor customer. Inconvenience is regretted." However, in another tweet, Honor confirmed that the Honor 8 will keep getting security patches "when required".

Additionally, on the Honor 6X, Honor tweeted, "we would like to inform you that the Android 8.0 / Oreo and latest EMUI for Honor 6x is under evaluation. We will inform users of the Android and EMUI update as soon as it is ready, please stay tuned."

The Honor 8 smartphone was launched in 2016 running Android 6.0 Marshmallow-based EMUI 4.0. Meanwhile, EMUI 8.0, according to Huawei, has a machine learning base with features including Intelligent Resource Allocation, Intelligent Context Awareness, User Behaviour, and Intelligent Behaviour Prediction. Additionally, the software also sports functional features like one-hand operation navigation dock, customised themes, private space optimisation, a better Settings menu, accessibility to recently deleted documents, and pinned shortcuts. A Huawei R&D spokesperson had said, "The upgraded EMUI 8.0 is avant-garde technological software which is efficient, secure and above all, user friendly. Eradicating lag, they can witness a faster and smarter phone experience, powered by advanced AI technological features."

