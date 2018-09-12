Honor 8 Users Reportedly Receiving Android 8.0 Oreo Update in India

In an interesting turn of events, the Honor 8 has reportedly started receiving the latest EMUI 8.0 that brings the much-awaited Android 8.0 Oreo software to the 2016 Honor-branded flagship. This comes months after the company had sort of confirmed that Honor 8 users in India would never be able to get a taste of Oreo on their units. Build number for the update is EMUI 8.0.0.512 and file size of the update is around 2.33GB, as per a user who has received it on an Indian unit.

The development comes to us courtesy a tweet by Indian Honor 8 user Rakesh Attri. The update comes within days of Honor India teasing the arrival of Android 8.0 Oreo on the Honor 8, as per this reply to an eager user. Other than this, no other users in India seem to have yet reported the update, but we can expect a wider rollout to Indian users in the coming days. Following this development, users from France and Germany have also started receiving the update on their respective Honor 8 phones, reports Android Police.

Honor 8 specifications

The single-SIM (Nano) Honor 8 runs EMUI on top of Android, and sports a 5.2-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) LTPS LCD panel with a 16:9 aspect ratio and pixel density of 423ppi. The variant that came to India two years back was powered by an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 950 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage. Storage is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB).

In the camera department, the Honor 8 bears a horizontal dual rear camera setup with two 12-megapixel sensors, coupled with f/2.2 aperture, dual-tone dual-LED flash. On the front, the handset sports an 8-megapixel camera sensor with f/2.4 aperture and full-HD video recording. The smartphone is backed by a 3,000mAh battery under the hood, with support for undefined fast charging.