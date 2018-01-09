Days after hitting the sales record of 40 million Honor X-series units, Huawei's Honor brand on Monday rolled out the 'Honor Blockbuster Days' to offer discounts on the Honor 7X, Honor 8 Pro, Honor 9i, and Honor 6X. The sale will run until January 12 on Amazon.in and Flipkart. The Chinese company has also unveiled a new variant of the Honor 7X - a limited edition Red colour option - that is set to arrive in India soon, the firm confirmed.

The Honor Blockbuster Days sale has brought the Honor 7X with no-cost EMI option for up to 12 months on Amazon.in. The Honor 8 Pro, on the other hand, can be grabbed under the sale from Amazon.in and Flipkart with a discount of Rs. 4,000. The Honor 6X is also available for purchase through Amazon.in and Flipkart with Rs. 2,000 discount. Besides, the Honor 9i is listed on Flipkart with a discount of Rs. 2,000 in addition to an exchange offer. Customers can get up to Rs. 17,000 off in exchange for their old smartphones.

Alongside the discounted prices under the new sale, the Honor 7X has received the limited-edition Red colour variant. The new variant will be available in select markets, including the United States, Russia, India, and Western Europe (United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain). The company will bring only 20,000 units of the Red Honor 7X, however, its availability details are yet to emerge.

Honor has partnered with headphone manufacturer Monster to give away the Red co-branded Honor-Monster AM15 headphones alongside the Honor 7X Red. The headphone bundling is limited for the first 100 customers.

Launched in December, the Honor 7X comes in two storage options - 32GB and 64GB. The 32GB Honor 7X is priced at Rs. 12,999, whereas the 64GB variant comes with a price tag of Rs. 15,999. The dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone runs Android 7.0 Nougat-based EMUI 5.1 and features a 5.93-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) IPS display. It is powered by a HiSilicon Kirin 659 octa-core SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. The handset has a dual camera setup on the back with 16-megapixel and 2-megapixel image sensors and LED flash. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera.

The Honor 7X comes with expandable storage option via microSD card (up to 256GB) in a hybrid dual-SIM configuration. It has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and Micro-USB port. Besides, the smartphone packs a 3340mAh battery.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.