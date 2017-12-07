Honor 7X, the new affordable smartphone competing against the popular Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 and Mi A1, went out of stock within seconds of becoming available in India in the first sale, parent company Huawei has claimed. The smartphone is sold exclusively on Amazon India, and features a 5.93-inch full-HD display with 18:9 aspect ratio, dual rear cameras and a 3340mAh battery. The company said Honor 7X will next go on sale on December 14, and registrations for next week’s sale have already opened.

Honor 7X Review

P. Sanjeev, Vice President Sales, Huawei India - Consumer Business Group, said in a statement, “We are delighted with the overwhelming response to the first flash sale of the Honor 7X. Consumers who could not register or buy the device during the first flash sale, we would like to remind them to register immediately for the next flash sale that starts on 14th December. So go register at Amazon.in and don’t miss to get your hands on the global bestseller.”

Honor 7X price in India, launch offers

Honor 7X price in India starts at Rs. 12,999 for the 32GB storage variant. The 64GB variant on the other hand, is priced at Rs. 15,999. The handset comes in Black, Blue, and Gold colour variants.

Launch offers include 90GB of complimentary data from Airtel; prepaid subscribers will get 15GB of complimentary data on the Rs. 349 recharge for 6 months, while postpaid users will get 15GB additional data on the myInfinity 499 and above plans. Amazon will provide Kindle e-book promotion credits worth Rs. 300 with the phone, but only to first-time registrants and between December 8, 2017 and February 28, 2018.

Honor 7X specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Honor 7X runs on EMUI 5.1 that's based on Android 7.0 Nougat. It sports a 5.93-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) IPS display, and runs on a HiSilicon Kirin 659 octa-core SoC with four Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 2.36GHz and 4 Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 1.7GHz, coupled with 4GB of RAM.

On the rear panel, the Honor 7X sports a dual camera setup - comprising a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor, complete with PDAF and an LED flash. On the front, it bears an 8-megapixel camera. As we mentioned, it will be available in 32GB and 64GB connectivity options, expandable via microSD card (256GB) in a hybrid dual-SIM configuration.

Honor 7X vs Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus vs Mi A1

Connectivity options offered by the Honor 7X include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and Micro-USB. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, a fingerprint sensor (on the rear panel), and proximity sensor. It measures 156.5x75.3x7.6mm and weighs 165 grams.