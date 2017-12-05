Honor 7X India Launch Set for Today, Alongside Honor V10 Global Launch

Honor 7X, the mid-range smartphone unveiled by the Huawei Terminal brand in October for China, will be launching in India on Tuesday. The smartphone will be announced for India at the Honor V10 global launch event in London, starting at 8pm IST. To recall, the Honor V10 was unveiled last week in China. As for the Honor 7X launch, we already know that the smartphone will go on sale in India on Thursday, December 7, via Amazon. The highlights of the smartphone are its large 18:9 display and its dual rear camera setup. Stay tuned to Gadgets 360 for all the details from the London launch event.

Honor 7X price

Honor 7X with 32GB inbuilt is priced at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 12,890), whereas the 64GB model is priced at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 16,850), with the top-of-the-line model with 128GB storage priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 19,820). We can expect India pricing to be along the same lines, though it remains uncertain which storage variants will be brought to India. The Honor 7X was launched in China in Aurora Blue, Gold, and Black colour options.

Honor 7X specifications

The dual-SIM Honor 7X runs runs Android 7.0 Nougat-based EMUI 5.1. It sports a 5.93-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) curved display featuring a 18:9 screen ratio support and minimal bezels in a unibody metal form factor.

Honor 7X First Impressions

The Honor 7X is powered by an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 659 SoC (4 x Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 2.36GHz + 4 x Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 1.7GHz) coupled with 4GB of RAM and houses a 3340mAh battery. The company has pushed the fingerprint scanner to the back side. The Honor 7X features a duo of 16-megapixel and 2-megapixel rear cameras, and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

The Honor 7X comes in three storage variants: 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB. All of these variants support expandable storage via microSD card (up to 256GB) in a hybrid dual-SIM configuration. It offers 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1 LE, and GPS/ A-GPS connectivity features.