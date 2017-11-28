Huawei brand Honor on Tuesday confirmed that it is set to launch the Honor 7X in India on December 5. The new smartphone was unveiled at a media event in China last month and was recently teased to debut in the Indian market with an "unbeatable price" tag. It will go on sale in the country exclusively on Amazon.in following its formal launch next week, starting December 7.

The Honor India account on Twitter has revealed the launch schedule. As per the details provided by the official account, Huawei is hosting an event in London on December 5 where the Honor 7X launch will be announced for alongside the global launch of the Honor V10. The event will be live streamed in India through the Honor India Facebook page at 8 pm IST on December 5. Further, a listing on Amazon.in confirms that the Honor 7X will go on sale in the country from December 7 at 12pm IST. The online marketplace started taking registrations for the sale earlier this month.

As a successor to the Honor 6X, the Honor 7X features a 5.93-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio and full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels resolution. The Android 7.0 Nougat-based smartphone runs Huawei's proprietary EMUI 5.1 custom skin and is powered by an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 659 processor. Also, it packs a 3340mAh battery and has dual-SIM support.

The Honor 7X has a dual-camera setup with a set of 16-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors on the back and an 8-megapixel camera sensor is available on the front. The handset comes in 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB storage options that all include a microSD card to expand the built-in storage by up to 256GB.

India price details about the Honor 7X in India are yet to emerge. However, the 32GB Honor 7X is available in China at CNY 1,299 (approximately Rs. 12,800), while its 64GB version is available at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 16,700) and the top-end version with 128GB storage is on sale at CNY 1,999 (approximately Rs. 19,700). All these models have Gold, Aurora Blue, and Black colour options.