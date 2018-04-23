Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Honor 7X, Honor 9 Lite Available With Cashback in Honor Blockbuster Sale

  hindi
23 April 2018
Honor 7X, Honor 9 Lite Available With Cashback in Honor Blockbuster Sale

Honor 7X

Highlights

  • MobiKwik SuperCash is valid on purchase of Honor 7X, Honor 9 Lite
  • Discount coupon is applicable on 64GB storage variant of Honor 7X
  • Mobile accessories will be available with up to 90 percent discount

Huawei-owned sub brand Honor on Monday announced its four-day mobile and mobile accessories sale to be held on the Indian variant of the Honor Store. The sale includes discounts, offers, and cashback on select Honor handsets and mobile accessories. Benefits in the four day long sale will be valid from April 24-27 exclusively via Honor's online store. Let's get to the offers in the sale.

Talking about the 4GB RAM + 32GB inbuilt storage variant of the Honor 7X, customers will get 10 percent MobiKwik SuperCash (up to Rs. 1,000) on purchase of this variant from Honor Store. Honor also states that 20 orders every day will randomly win a selfie stick. 

On the other hand, the 4GB RAM + 64GB onboard storage gets the same MobiKwik cashback alongside a Rs. 1,000 discount coupon. To get the discount coupon, buyers need to sign in on Honor Store, click on the Get Coupon button, copy the relevant coupon code, and apply coupon to avail the discount. Finally, the MobiKwik SuperCash offer is also valid on purchase of the Honor 9 Lite.

In terms of mobile accessories, the Huawei Quick Charger AP32 will be available at a 50 percent discount for Rs. 499 instead of its earlier MOP of Rs. 749. As for smartphone cases, the Honor 6X PC (Polycarbonate) case will be available at a discounted price of Rs. 29, down from its earlier Rs. 299; the Honor 6X flip case will be sold at a price of Rs. 99 during the sale; the Honor 8 Lite PC case will be sold for Rs. 29, down from its previous MOP of Rs. 299; and the Honor 8 Lite flip case can be bought for a Rs. 49, a price drop from its previous retail price of Rs. 399.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Honor 7X

Honor 7X

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Well built
  • Good screen
  • Bad
  • Battery life could be better
  • Average camera performance
Read detailed Huawei Honor 7X review

Display

5.93-inch

Processor

1.7GHz octa-core

Front Camera

8-megapixel

Resolution

1080x2160 pixels

RAM

4GB

OS

Android 7.0

Storage

32GB

Rear Camera

16-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3340mAh
Honor 9 Lite

Honor 9 Lite

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Striking looks and low weight
  • Vivid display
  • Competent front cameras
  • Bad
  • Battery life could be better
  • Average rear cameras
  • UI isn't very snappy
Read detailed Huawei Honor 9 Lite review

Display

5.65-inch

Processor

1.7GHz octa-core

Front Camera

13-megapixel

Resolution

1080x2160 pixels

RAM

4GB

OS

Android 8.0

Storage

64GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3000mAh
Honor 7X, Honor 9 Lite Available With Cashback in Honor Blockbuster Sale
 
 

Vivo V9
