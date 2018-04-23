Honor 7X, Honor 9 Lite Available With Cashback in Honor Blockbuster Sale

Huawei-owned sub brand Honor on Monday announced its four-day mobile and mobile accessories sale to be held on the Indian variant of the Honor Store. The sale includes discounts, offers, and cashback on select Honor handsets and mobile accessories. Benefits in the four day long sale will be valid from April 24-27 exclusively via Honor's online store. Let's get to the offers in the sale.

Talking about the 4GB RAM + 32GB inbuilt storage variant of the Honor 7X, customers will get 10 percent MobiKwik SuperCash (up to Rs. 1,000) on purchase of this variant from Honor Store. Honor also states that 20 orders every day will randomly win a selfie stick.

On the other hand, the 4GB RAM + 64GB onboard storage gets the same MobiKwik cashback alongside a Rs. 1,000 discount coupon. To get the discount coupon, buyers need to sign in on Honor Store, click on the Get Coupon button, copy the relevant coupon code, and apply coupon to avail the discount. Finally, the MobiKwik SuperCash offer is also valid on purchase of the Honor 9 Lite.

In terms of mobile accessories, the Huawei Quick Charger AP32 will be available at a 50 percent discount for Rs. 499 instead of its earlier MOP of Rs. 749. As for smartphone cases, the Honor 6X PC (Polycarbonate) case will be available at a discounted price of Rs. 29, down from its earlier Rs. 299; the Honor 6X flip case will be sold at a price of Rs. 99 during the sale; the Honor 8 Lite PC case will be sold for Rs. 29, down from its previous MOP of Rs. 299; and the Honor 8 Lite flip case can be bought for a Rs. 49, a price drop from its previous retail price of Rs. 399.