Honor 7X Gets Face Unlock Feature via OTA Update

Huawei brand Honor on Monday announced the official rollout of Face Unlock update for its Honor 7X smartphone.

The Face Unlock feature will be available via HOTA (Huawei's over the air update), and will be completed by mid-March 2018, the company said in a statement. To recall, the Face Unlock feature was rolled out by the Chinese company to the Honor View 10 (which received improvements to the feature in January) and the Honor 9 Lite (which received it in February) first, making the Honor 7X the third smartphone in its lineup to receive feature.

"The 'Face Unlock' intelligent feature is usually available in flagship-level smartphones. However, Honor has introduced this feature in the coveted Honor 7X," said P Sanjeev, Vice-President, Sales, Huawei Consumer Business Group.

Honor 7X is priced at Rs. 12,999 for the 32GB version and Rs. 15,999 for the 64GB version. It was launched in India in December.

Huawei last month said the Honor 7X was now being manufactured in India.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Honor 7X runs on EMUI 5.1 that's based on Android 7.0 Nougat. It sports a 5.93-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) IPS display, and runs on a HiSilicon Kirin 659 octa-core SoC with four Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 2.36GHz and 4 Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 1.7GHz, coupled with 4GB of RAM.

On the rear panel, the Honor 7X sports a dual camera setup - comprising a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor, complete with PDAF and an LED flash. On the front, it bears an 8-megapixel camera. As we mentioned, it will be available in 32GB and 64GB connectivity options, expandable via microSD card (256GB) in a hybrid dual-SIM configuration.

Connectivity options offered by the Honor 7X include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and Micro-USB. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, a fingerprint sensor (on the rear panel), and proximity sensor. It measures 156.5x75.3x7.6mm and weighs 165 grams.

Written with inputs from IANS