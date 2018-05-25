Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Honor 7X EMUI 8.0 Update Based on Android 8.0 Oreo Starts Rolling Out in India

 
25 May 2018
Honor 7X EMUI 8.0 Update Based on Android 8.0 Oreo Starts Rolling Out in India

Highlights

  • The Honor 7X was launched in India last December
  • Android 8.0 Oreo update is now rolling out to India users
  • The update comes with a floating navigation dock, recycle bin

When Huawei's sub-brand Honor began the Android 8.0 Oreo rollout for its Honor 7X last month, it was initially meant only for US users. Back then, the company promised a software update for Indian users as well, and that day has finally arrived. The Android 8.0 Oreo update alongside EMUI 8.0 has begun rolling out for Honor 7X users in India.

The Honor 7X update is arriving via an OTA, and since the update brings Android Oreo along with many new features. We thereby recommend you to install it under a strong Wi-Fi connection and good battery life (or better still, keep it on charge). Check for the OTA update manually by going to Settings > System > System update and then tapping on the Check for Updates option. It is also recommended to back up personal data before proceeding with the update process. The company has confirmed that the roll out is happening in batches to ensure smooth and seamless transition from Nougat to Oreo.

The Android 8.0 Oreo update for the Honor 7X brings quick shortcut menus from app icons that can be accessed by long pressing the app icon. Users can also drag a desired feature out from the pop-up menu to create a new shortcut on the home screen. Similarly, there is a floating navigation dock that can be accessed from anywhere on the screen. The new software version also includes a redesigned Settings menu and an updated Phone Manager that optimises the system based on usage patterns. The Honor team has also provided a photo gallery recycle bin that allows users to restore the photos and videos that they've accidentally deleted from the phone. It is worth noting here that the recycle bin retains deleted photos and videos for 30 days.

Alongside the major changes, the Android Oreo update brings a seamless LinkedIn integration that lets users sync the career details of their LinkedIn contacts directly with the native Contacts and Email apps. Users can also leverage the enhanced Bluetooth connectivity support within the Android Oreo-based EMUI 8.0 to simultaneously connect their Honor 7X with two Bluetooth devices.

To recall, the Honor 7X (Review) was launched back in December with Android 7.0 Nougat. The dual-SIM handset features a 5.93-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) IPS display and is powered by a HiSilicon Kirin 659 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM. It has a dual rear camera setup - sporting a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary, depth sensor, along with PDAF and an LED flash. Besides, the smartphone comes in 32GB and 64GB onboard storage options and packs a 3340mAh battery.

Comments

