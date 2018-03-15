Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Honor 7X Android Oreo-Based EMUI 8.0 Beta Update Starts Rolling Out

 
, 15 March 2018
Honor 7X Android Oreo-Based EMUI 8.0 Beta Update Starts Rolling Out

Highlights

  • Android Oreo beta update with EMUI 8.0 rolling out to Honor 7X
  • Those who signed up for beta test will receive the update
  • Android Oreo update on Honor 7X expected in Q2 this year

Honor 7X, the affordable dual camera smartphone from Huawei brand Honor, was launched running EMUI 5.1 based on Android 7.0 Nougat. However, Huawei had started an Android Oreo beta programme for the Honor 7X handset earlier this month. Now, the time has come for the company to roll out the Android Oreo-based EMUI 8.0 update for beta testers.

Earlier this month, Huawei had announced that the Friendly User Test (FUT - Honor's beta program) for the Honor 7X will be available for users who signup for it. Now it has informed in a post on Twitter that for the users who enrolled in the program, the update will begin to roll out from today from March 15. Meanwhile, as per an Android Police report, users who enrolled in the program have already started getting emails that the update will start rolling out on Thursday. The email reportedly states that the beta testers who enrolled for the update will receive the Oreo beta by the end of the week.

Interestingly, popular tipster Roland Quandt had previously claimed that the EMUI 8.0 rollout for the Honor 7X will begin in the second quarter of 2018. If you signed up for beta testing, you can check if the update is available on your Honor 7X, by going to Settings > System > System Update. Now, tap on Check for Updates, and if no update is displayed, go to the top right menu option and tap on Download latest full package.

EMUI 8.0-based has a machine learning base with features including Intelligent Resource Allocation, Intelligent Context Awareness, User Behaviour, and Intelligent Behaviour Prediction. EMUI 8.0, successor to EMUI 5.1, apparently has a low memory management feature that ensures a smooth UI browsing experience. Apart from that, the software also packs in functional features like one-hand operation navigation dock, customised themes, private space optimisation, a better Settings menu, accessibility to recently deleted documents, and pinned shortcuts.

To recall, Honor 7X is a dual-SIM smartphone featuring a 5.93-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) IPS display, and powered by a HiSilicon Kirin 659 octa-core SoC with four Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 2.36GHz and 4 Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 1.7GHz, coupled with 4GB of RAM. On the rear panel, the Honor 7X sports a dual camera setup - comprising a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor, complete with PDAF and an LED flash. On the front, it bears an 8-megapixel camera. As we mentioned, it will be available in 32GB and 64GB connectivity options, expandable via microSD card (256GB) in a hybrid dual-SIM configuration.

Samsung S8 Plus
