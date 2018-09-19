Honor 7S to Be Available in Open Sale for Three Days Starting Today

The Honor 7S budget smartphone will be available for purchase in a 3-day open sale starting 12pm today. The Honor 7S sale today will go live at 12pm exclusively via Flipkart and HiHonor.com as part of the ongoing Honor Days sale the brand is hosting. Apart from making the budget handset more widely available, the Honor Days sale is giving deals on smartphones such as Honor 9i, Honor 9 Lite, Honor 9N, and Honor 10. The key features of the Honor 7S smartphone are Face Unlock, 3,020mAh battery, and the FullView display. The smartphone comes in three colour options, Black, Blue, and Gold.

Honor 7S price in India, specifications

The Honor 7S price in India is Rs. 6,999, and it comes in only one configuration — 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage. Buyers will get 50GB additional data and Rs. 2,200 instant cashback in the form of vouchers from Jio. Apart from that, Flipkart customers making the purchase using an Axis Bank Buzz card will get Rs. 200 discount, while HDFC Bank credit card users will get Rs. 350 discount on EMI transactions. Those who make the purchase from the official Honor India website will get MobiKwik SuperCash worth Rs. 1,050.

Honor 7S Review

Now moving on to the specifications, the Honor 7S is a dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone that runs Android 8.1 Oreo and features a 5.45-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) TFT FullView display along with an 18:9 aspect ratio and 295ppi of pixel density. There is a quad-core MediaTek MT6739 SoC, coupled with 2GB of RAM. The smartphone has a 13-megapixel camera sensor at the back along with PDAF, f/2.2 aperture, and an LED flash. For selfies, there is a 5-megapixel camera at the front along with a soft LED flash, f/2.2 aperture, and a fixed focus lens. The frontal sensor enables a Face Unlock feature.

For storing content, the Honor 7S has 16GB of internal storage that is expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot (up to 256GB). The smartphone has 4G LTE, single-band Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Onboard sensors include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor. Besides, the handset packs a 3,020mAh battery and measures 146.5x70.9x8.3mm.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.