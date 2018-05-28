Huawei brand Honor has silently launched the new Honor 7S, the company's latest budget smartphone. It appears to be a variant of another recently launched budget smartphone, the Honor Play 7. While most specifications and features remain same, the only apparent difference seems to be the 5-megapixel selfie camera on the Honor 7S instead of a 24-megapixel shooter seen on the Honor Play 7. Key highlights of the smartphone include an 18:9 display, a 3020mAh battery, and an LED selfie light.

The Honor 7S is listed on the company's global site, and its launch in Pakistan was first reported by Pakistani portal MoreNews. The Honor 7S price in Pakistan starts at PKR 14,499 (roughly Rs. 8,400).

Honor 7S specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Honor 7S runs Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box, and sports a 5.45-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) FullView display. It is powered by a quad-core MediaTek MT6739 SoC, paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of inbuilt storage. Storage is expandable up to 256GB (via microSD). There is a 3020mAh battery under the hood with smart management capabilities.

In terms of optics, the phone bears a 13-megapixel rear camera sensor with PDAF and LED flash. On the front, the phone gets a 5-megapixel sensor, instead of the 24-megapixel shooter on the Honor Play 7. The Honor 7S comes with an eye protection mode that applies a blue light filter to the display making it easier to read. Apart from that, Honor also advertises a louder earpiece for clearer voice calls.

Honor 7A and Honor 7C were recently launched in India at starting price points of Rs. 8,999 and Rs. 9,999 respectively. The Honor 7A is exclusive to Flipkart while the Honor 7C is exclusive to Amazon in the country. However, both budget handsets are also available via the HiHonor online store.