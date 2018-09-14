NDTV Gadgets360.com

Honor 7S to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today, via Flipkart and HiHonor Store

, 14 September 2018
Honor 7S to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today, via Flipkart and HiHonor Store

Honor 7S sports a 5-megapixel selfie camera along with a soft LED flash

Highlights

  • Honor 7S will be available through Flipkart and HiHonor store
  • The smartphone comes with a price tag of Rs. 6,999
  • It features an 18:9 FullView display

Honor 7S, the latest budget smartphone by Huawei sub-brand Honor that was launched last week, is all set to go on sale in India today. The sale will begin through Flipkart and HiHonor store. Comes with a price tag of Rs. 6,999, the new Honor model features an 18:9 FullView display and a 5-megapixel selfie camera along with a soft LED flash. The handset also includes a software-based Face Unlock feature and runs Android Oreo. Honor has additionally provided a 13-megapixel rear camera setup that is backed by a phase-detection autofocus (PDAF) technology. The Honor 7S has a quad-core MediaTek SoC and expandable storage up to 256GB.

Honor 7S price in India

The Honor 7S price in India has been set at Rs. 6,999 for the 2GB RAM and 16GB storage configuration. The handset will be available for purchase at 12pm IST (Noon) through Flipkart and HiHonor store. Customers buying the Honor 7S through Flipkart can avail a minimum Rs. 1,000 discount in lieu of their old smartphones. Further, there is the Jio Rs. 2,200 cashback offer along with 50GB additional data. Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card users avail an additional Rs. 200 worth of discount on purchasing the handset through Flipkart. Moreover, the smartphone comes in Black, Blue, and Gold colour options.

Honor 7S specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Honor 7S runs Android 8.1 Oreo and features a 5.45-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) TFT FullView display along with an 18:9 aspect ratio and 295ppi of pixel density. There is a quad-core MediaTek MT6739 SoC, coupled with 2GB of RAM. The smartphone has a 13-megapixel camera sensor at the back along with PDAF, f/2.2 aperture, and an LED flash. For selfies, there is a 5-megapixel camera at the front along with a soft LED flash, f/2.2 aperture, and a fixed focus lens. The frontal sensor enables a Face Unlock feature.

For storing content, the Honor 7S has 16GB of internal storage that is expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot (up to 256GB). The smartphone has 4G LTE, single-band Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Onboard sensors include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor. Besides, the handset packs a 3,020mAh battery and measures 146.5x70.9x8.3mm.

Comments

  Design
  Display
  Software
  Performance
  Battery Life
  Camera
  Value for Money
  Good
  Good-looking and easy to handle
  Bright, vibrant screen
  Bad
  Performance is severely lacking
  Extremely weak cameras
  Unreliable face recognition
Read detailed Huawei Honor 7S review
Display5.45-inch
Processorquad-core
Front Camera5-megapixel
Resolution720x1440 pixels
RAM2GB
OSAndroid 8.1
Storage16GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel
Battery Capacity3020mAh
Further reading: Honor
Moto G5s
