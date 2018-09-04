NDTV Gadgets360.com

Honor 7S India Launch Starts, Price Is Rs. 6,999: Live Updates

, 04 September 2018
The Honor 7S India launch has started, bringing yet another affordable model to fans who are looking for something other than the Redmi Note 5 model. The company claims India is the fast-growing market for the brand. The new Honor 7S went official back in May 2018, and is part of the Huawei-owned brand’s affordable Honor 7 series. It comes in Blue, Black, and Gold colour options, and has features such as Tap to Wake Up/ Sleep and Automatic Apps Split. Other highlights include an 18:9 display, 3,020mAh battery with smart battery management capabilities, a selfie LED, and a 13-megapixel rear camera. As for the Honor 7S price in India is Rs. 6,999, and it will be available exclusively via Flipkart and the official Honor website. The smartphone goes on sale on September 14 at 12pm.

 

Honor 7S specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Honor 7S runs Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box, and sports a 5.45-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) FullView display. It is powered by a quad-core MediaTek MT6739 SoC, paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of inbuilt storage. Storage is expandable up to 256GB (via microSD). There is a 3020mAh battery under the hood with smart management capabilities.

In terms of optics, the phone bears a 13-megapixel rear camera sensor with PDAF and LED flash. On the front, the phone gets a 5-megapixel sensor, instead of the 24-megapixel shooter on the Honor Play 7. The Honor 7S comes with an eye protection mode that applies a blue light filter to the display making it easier to read. Apart from that, Honor also advertises a louder earpiece for clearer voice calls.

Further reading: Huawei, Honor
Honor 7S India Launch Starts, Price Is Rs. 6,999: Live Updates
