Honor 7C and Honor 7A were launched in India last week, and the two budget smartphones from Huawei's sub-brand Honor were made exclusive to Amazon and Flipkart respectively. While the Honor 7A went on sale on Flipkart on May 29, the Honor 7C is set to go on sale for the first time on Amazon today, at 12pm IST. The Honor 7C will be sold on Amazon India in two variants, and the e-commerce site has detailed the launch offers for the smartphone.

Honor 7C price in India, launch offers

The 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant of the Honor 7C has been priced at Rs. 9,999, while the Honor 7C's 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 11,999. The Honor 7C will be made available in three colour variants - Black, Gold, and Blue. Launch offers include no cost EMI options up to 9 months, and Rs. 2,200 cashback and 100GB additional 4G data for Reliance Jio subscribers.

Honor 7C specifications

The Honor 7C was first launched in China in March and it runs on EMUI 8.0 based on Android 8.0 Oreo. The dual-SIM (Nano) device sports a 5.99-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) IPS LCD display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC coupled with 3GB or 4GB of RAM.

Notably, the Honor 7C bears the same dual rear camera setup as the Honor 7A with a primary 13-megapixel sensor and a secondary 2-megapixel sensor. On the front, it bears an 8-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 aperture and a soft selfie light. It features 32GB or 64GB of inbuilt storage expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) with a dedicated slot.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n with hotspot, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors onboard the Honor 7C include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor. It features a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel, and a Face Unlock feature. The Honor 7C measures 158.3x76.7x7.8mm and weighs 164 grams. It is powered by a 3000mAh battery.

Honor 7C features

Huawei's Honor brand if offering some special features for the Honor 7C, including Huawei Histen's 3D sound effects. Also new is a Ride Mode, similar to Samsung's S bike mode. Honor has also included a Party Mode, letting users connect several phones to a single output. The company is also touting Paytm fingerprint single touch access.