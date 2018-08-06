NDTV Gadgets360.com

Honor 7C Price Cut on Amazon India for Both Variants

, 06 August 2018
Honor 7C Price Cut on Amazon India for Both Variants

The Honor 7C price in India has not been changed on the HiHonor store yet.

Highlights

  • Honor 7C with 3GB RAM has been priced at Rs. 9,499
  • The 4GB RAM variant is being sold for Rs. 11,499
  • The new pricing currently only reflects on Amazon.in

Honor 7C has received a price cut on Amazon.in. With a configuration-wide price cut of Rs. 500, the mid-range smartphone from Huawei brand Honor is currently being sold for Rs. 9,499 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage model and Rs. 11,499 for the variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage. Gadgets 360 has reached out to Honor India to confirm whether this is a permanent price cut or just a temporary offer for the Honor 7C on Amazon. This is because Honor's own HiHonor website lists the price of the two Honor 7C variants at Rs. 9,999 and Rs. 11,999, respectively. 

Honor 7C price in India, offers

Apart from this price cut, buyers of the Honor 7C can also avail no cost EMI plans with Axis Bank credit cards. An instant cashback of Rs. 2,200, along with 100GB of additional 4G data, is also available for Jio subscribers. Amazon Prime members can enjoy free next-day delivery subject to availability on pin-code.

Honor 7C specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Honor 7C runs EMUI 8.0 on top of Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box, and sports a 5.99-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) IPS panel with an 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, paired with 3GB/ 4GB of RAM and 32GB/ 64GB of internal storage. Storage is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). 

In the camera department, the Honor 7C bears a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front, the smartphone sports an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and a soft selfie light. Connectivity options on the handset include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n with hotspot, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, a Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. 

Sensors onboard the Honor 7C include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and a proximity sensor. It has a 3,000mAh battery under the hood. It comes packed with Huawei's Histen 3D sound effects, and a Ride mode for motorcylists.

