Honor 7C is now available through an open sale in India. The handset, which was launched last month alongside the Honor 7A, was available for purchase in the country through four flash sale rounds until now. The open sale is being hosted on Amazon India, and the handset comes with no-cost EMI options. While the 3GB RAM variant of the Honor 7C that includes 32GB of onboard storage is available at Rs. 9,999, its 4GB RAM variant along with 64GB of storage is priced at Rs. 11,999. Both variants come in Blue, Black, and Gold colour options.

Notably, Huawei brand Honor hasn't revealed any details about the total units it has sold through the last four flash sales of the Honor 7C. The company also didn't announce any information on the open sale of the Honor 7A that is still available through flash sale rounds via Flipkart. Having said that, the open sale of the Honor 7C makes the competition tougher for Xiaomi's Redmi Note 5 and Redmi 5 that both are taking on various other options available under Rs. 10,000 price bracket.

Honor 7C specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Honor 7C runs EMUI 8.0 based on Android 8.0 Oreo and features a 5.99-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) IPS display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM. The handset has a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, along with an LED flash. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera sensor with an f/2.0 aperture and a soft selfie light.

Honor 7C Review

The Honor 7C has 32GB and 64GB onboard storage options that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). In terms of connectivity, there is 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor. The smartphone also has a rear-facing fingerprint sensor. Besides, it packs a 3000mAh battery and measures 152.4x73x7.8mm.

