NDTV Gadgets360.com

Honor 7C Now Available in Open Sale in India

 
, 26 June 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Honor 7C Now Available in Open Sale in India

Highlights

  • Honor has announced the open sale of Honor 7C
  • The handset was previously available through flash sales
  • The open sale is live on Amazon India

Honor 7C is now available through an open sale in India. The handset, which was launched last month alongside the Honor 7A, was available for purchase in the country through four flash sale rounds until now. The open sale is being hosted on Amazon India, and the handset comes with no-cost EMI options. While the 3GB RAM variant of the Honor 7C that includes 32GB of onboard storage is available at Rs. 9,999, its 4GB RAM variant along with 64GB of storage is priced at Rs. 11,999. Both variants come in Blue, Black, and Gold colour options.

Notably, Huawei brand Honor hasn't revealed any details about the total units it has sold through the last four flash sales of the Honor 7C. The company also didn't announce any information on the open sale of the Honor 7A that is still available through flash sale rounds via Flipkart. Having said that, the open sale of the Honor 7C makes the competition tougher for Xiaomi's Redmi Note 5 and Redmi 5 that both are taking on various other options available under Rs. 10,000 price bracket.

Honor 7C specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Honor 7C runs EMUI 8.0 based on Android 8.0 Oreo and features a 5.99-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) IPS display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM. The handset has a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, along with an LED flash. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera sensor with an f/2.0 aperture and a soft selfie light.

Honor 7C Review

The Honor 7C has 32GB and 64GB onboard storage options that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). In terms of connectivity, there is 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor. The smartphone also has a rear-facing fingerprint sensor. Besides, it packs a 3000mAh battery and measures 152.4x73x7.8mm.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Huawei Honor 7C

Huawei Honor 7C

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sleek design
  • Face unlock is quick and accurate
  • Good build quality
  • Bad
  • Average cameras
  • Bloat and lag in the UI
Read detailed Huawei Honor 7C review
Display5.99-inch
Processor1.8GHz octa-core
Front Camera8-megapixel
Resolution720x1440 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 8.0
Storage64GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel
Battery Capacity3000mAh
Further reading: Honor
Instagram Starts Rolling Out Redesigned Explore Tab With Topic Channels: Report
Fallout 76 Modded Into Fallout 4, Available for Download Now
Honor 7C Now Available in Open Sale in India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Best Smartphones
TRENDING
  1. BSNL Rs. 1,999 Pack Offers 2GB Data Per Day, Unlimited Calls for 365 Days
  2. Redmi 6 Pro With 4000mAh Battery, iPhone X-Like Display Notch Launched
  3. Samsung Galaxy J8 to Go on Sale in India on Thursday
  4. Redmi 6 Pro vs Redmi Note 5 Pro: What's New and Different
  5. Nokia 7 Plus Users Get Android P Beta 2, ARCore Support Introduced
  6. Asus ZenFone 5Z India Launch Will Be Soon, Flipkart Teaser Tips
  7. Spider-Man: Homecoming Sequel Title Revealed by Tom Holland
  8. WhatsApp Now Lets You Toggle Media Visibility for Individual Chats
  9. Redmi Note 5 Pro Oreo-Based MIUI 9.5 Update's India Rollout Revealed
  10. Oppo Find X Launch, Nokia X6 Coming Soon, and More News This Week
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.