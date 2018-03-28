Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Honor 7A With Dual Cameras, Dual Speakers, Face Unlock to Launch on April 2

 
, 28 March 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Honor 7A With Dual Cameras, Dual Speakers, Face Unlock to Launch on April 2

Highlights

  • Honor 7A will be announced on April 2
  • Invite suggests the presence of dual cameras and dual speakers
  • Phone may also have the face unlock feature

Huawei sub-brand Honor will launch a new mid-range smartphone in the market next week - the Honor 7A. The company has reportedly sent out invites for an event to be held on April 2 where it will officially announce the handset. Ahead of the launch, some of its specifications and features have surfaced online and they suggest minor upgrades over the Honor 6A smartphone that was launched in May last year. However, there appears to be a few tweaks in the Honor 7A in terms of design.

As per a Playfuldroid report, Honor will launch the new smartphone on Monday, April 2, citing a media invite. The invite comes with an image, which suggests that the Honor 7A will come with a dual camera setup and face recognition technology. Additionally, there appears to be two speakers embedded in the handset as well. Meanwhile, some previous reports have also leaked more information about the upcoming smartphone, suggesting that the Honor 7A will be a mid-range handset.

According to a leak on Slashleaks, the Honor 7A will sport a 5.7-inch HD+ (720x1440) display and come with 3GB of RAM. Interestingly, the smartphone is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 430 processor, similar to the Huawei Y7 Prime 2018 that the company just launched. The two smartphones also match in terms of inbuilt storage - 32GB. The similarities continue even when it comes to other features. The Honor 7A is also said to come with a dual camera setup with 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors and a front camera with an 8-megapixel sensor.

As per the report, the Honor 7A will be powered by a 3000mAh battery. It measures 152.4x73x7.8mm and weighs 150 grams. Additionally, it will come with Android 8.0 out-of-the-box. In terms of pricing, the Honor 7A is expected to be priced at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 15,500).

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Honor 7A, Honor 7A Price, Honor 7A Specifications, Honor, Huawei, Android, Mobiles
Apple Bid for Education Market: New Software, Same iPad Price
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Said to Plan Testifying Before US Congress
Honor 7A With Dual Cameras, Dual Speakers, Face Unlock to Launch on April 2
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Google Pixel 2
TRENDING
  1. Jio Prime Ending on March 31, but No Word on What's Next
  2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro Flash Sale Today
  3. OnePlus 6 Image Leaked, Reveals 3.5mm Jack, Wood-Like Back Panel Design
  4. New 9.7-Inch iPad With Apple Pencil Support, Kids-Focused Apps Launched
  5. Mi MIX 2S With Improved Cameras Is the New Xiaomi Flagship Smartphone
  6. Moto Fest Offers Smartphone Discounts via Moto Hub, Flipkart, Amazon
  7. Huawei P20 Pro With FullView Display, Leica Triple Camera Setup Launched
  8. Apple Bid for Education Market: New Software, Same iPad Price
  9. Oppo A83 Pro With 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage Launched in India
  10. Huawei Porsche Design Mate RS With Triple Cameras, 512GB Storage Launched
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.