Huawei sub-brand Honor will launch a new mid-range smartphone in the market next week - the Honor 7A. The company has reportedly sent out invites for an event to be held on April 2 where it will officially announce the handset. Ahead of the launch, some of its specifications and features have surfaced online and they suggest minor upgrades over the Honor 6A smartphone that was launched in May last year. However, there appears to be a few tweaks in the Honor 7A in terms of design.

As per a Playfuldroid report, Honor will launch the new smartphone on Monday, April 2, citing a media invite. The invite comes with an image, which suggests that the Honor 7A will come with a dual camera setup and face recognition technology. Additionally, there appears to be two speakers embedded in the handset as well. Meanwhile, some previous reports have also leaked more information about the upcoming smartphone, suggesting that the Honor 7A will be a mid-range handset.

According to a leak on Slashleaks, the Honor 7A will sport a 5.7-inch HD+ (720x1440) display and come with 3GB of RAM. Interestingly, the smartphone is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 430 processor, similar to the Huawei Y7 Prime 2018 that the company just launched. The two smartphones also match in terms of inbuilt storage - 32GB. The similarities continue even when it comes to other features. The Honor 7A is also said to come with a dual camera setup with 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors and a front camera with an 8-megapixel sensor.

As per the report, the Honor 7A will be powered by a 3000mAh battery. It measures 152.4x73x7.8mm and weighs 150 grams. Additionally, it will come with Android 8.0 out-of-the-box. In terms of pricing, the Honor 7A is expected to be priced at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 15,500).