Honor 7A to Go on Sale in India Today via Flipkart

Honor 7A will go on sale in India today in its latest flash sale round. The smartphone is exclusively available via Flipkart, but can also be purchased via the HiHonor online store - the flash sale starts at 12pm IST. To recall, the Honor 7A was launched in India back in May, and is one of newest budget smartphones from Huawei brand Honor. The Honor 7A's highlights include its dual rear camera setup, LED selfie flash, a modern Android 8.0 Oreo-based EMUI 8.0 operating system, as well as a bezel-less FullView IPS display with a with an 18:9 aspect ratio. Only a single variant of the smartphone is currently available in India, featuring 3GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage.

Honor 7A price in India

The Honor 7A price in India has been set at Rs. 8,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage configuration. The handset comes in Black, Blue, and Gold colour options.

Honor 7A specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Honor 7A runs EMUI 8.0 on top of Android 8.0 Oreo and features a 5.7-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) FullView IPS display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC, coupled with 3GB of RAM. For capturing images and recording videos, there is a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary depth sensor. The handset also sports an 8-megapixel sensor at the front with an f/2.2 aperture and LED selfie flash.

Honor has provided 32GB of onboard storage on the Honor 7A that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). In terms of connectivity, there is 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a proximity sensor. The smartphone has also a Face Unlock feature that leverages the front camera sensor to unlock the screen using facial features. Besides, it packs a 3000mAh battery and measures 152.4x73x7.8mm.

