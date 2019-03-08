In order to commemorate International Women's Day, Flipkart is hosting a Women's Day Sale. The sale is already live, and will go on till March 8 i.e. tomorrow. Participating in the festivities, Honor is offering discounts on a slew of its smartphones on Flipkart. The sale includes offers and discounts on smartphones like the Honor 7A, Honor 9 Lite, and Honor 9N. There are also no-cost EMI options from Bajaj Finserv, and EMI benefits from other banks like Axis Bank, HDFC, ICICI and SBI debit card holders. Apart from the Honor phones, Flipkart is also providing offers and discounts on phones from other smartphone makers as well.

Flipkart Women's Day sale 2019: Offers on Honor mobile phones

Starting with the Honor 7A, the phone is being sold at a discounted price of Rs. 7,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option. It was originally launched at Rs. 8,999, so the consumers can buy the phone for a discount of Rs. 1,000 during the sale period. Flipkart is also offering an exchange discount, EMI options, and extra 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card. The Honor 7A's highlights include its dual rear camera setup, LED selfie flash, a modern Android 8.0 Oreo-based EMUI 8.0 operating system, as well as a bezel-less FullView IPS display with a with an 18:9 aspect ratio.

The Honor 9 Lite is available with a discount of Rs. 3,000 and is priced at Rs. 7,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option, and at Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. The original price of the Honor 9 Lite is Rs. 10,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant and Rs. 14,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. Flipkart is also offering an exchange discount, EMI options, and extra 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card. Honor 9 Lite sports dual camera setup on both the front and the back, a 3,000mAh battery, and is powered by an octa-core 2.36GHz Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 659 SoC.

The Honor 9N will be available at Rs. 9,999, down from the launch price of Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. The 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option is listed at Rs. 8,999, instead of the launch price of Rs. 11,999. Flipkart is offering an exchange discount, EMI options, and extra 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card on this phone as well. The Honor 9N also features a dual rear camera setup, octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 659 SoC, and comes preloaded with an augmented reality (AR) powered AR Lens feature and a Face Unlock.

Apart from Honor phones, Flipkart is offering discounts and deals on other phones like the Poco F1, Galaxy S8, and the Nokia 6.1 Plus.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.