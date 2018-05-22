Honor 7A and Honor 7C were launched in India on Tuesday, at an event in New Delhi. The two budget smartphones from Huawei's sub-brand Honor are exclusive to Flipkart and Amazon in India, respectively. The smartphones were launched in China in April and March respectively. Both smartphones have been priced starting below Rs. 10,000 in India, taking on Xiaomi's Redmi Note 5 and Redmi 5 series of smartphones. The two Honor 7-Series smartphones are very similar to each other, with minor differences in screen size and processor. In terms of similarities, they both have the same dual rear camera setup, the same front camera resolution, same screen resolution, same battery capacity, and both also run EMUI 8.0 based on Android 8.0 Oreo.

Honor 7A, Honor 7C price in India, launch offers

The Honor 7A price in India has been set at Rs. 8,999. It will go on sale exclusively via Flipkart from 12pm IST on May 29. The Honor 7C price in India on the other hand starts at Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB RAM, 32GB storage variant, going up to Rs. 11,999 for 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant. Honor 7C exclusively via Amazon India from 12pm IST on May 31. Both phones will also be available via the HiHonor online store, in Black, Blue, and Gold colour variants.

Launch offers include Rs. 2,200 cashback from Reliance Jio, with 50GB additional free data for the Honor 7A, while the Honor gets 100GB of free data.

Honor 7A specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Honor 7A runs EMUI 8.0 based on Android 8.0 Oreo, and sports a 5.7-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) IPS LCD display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC coupled with 3GB of RAM.

Honor has brought only a single variant of the Honor 7A in India - foregoing the 2GB RAM variant which also sports a single rear camera setup. Instead, it has brought the 3GB RAM variant to the country, sporting a dual rear camera setup with a primary 13-megapixel sensor and a secondary 2-megapixel sensor. On the front, it bears an 8-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a soft selfie light.

The Honor 7A has 32GB of inbuilt storage that's expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options on the Honor 7A include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n with hotspot, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors onboard the Honor 7A include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor. It offers a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel, and also has a Face Unlock feature. The Honor 7A measures 152.4x73x7.8mm and weighs about 150 grams. It is powered by a 3000mAh battery.

Honor 7C specifications

On the other hand, the dual-SIM (Nano) Honor 7C runs EMUI 8.0 based on Android 8.0 Oreo, and sports a 5.99-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) IPS LCD display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC coupled with 3GB or 4GB of RAM.

The Honor 7C bears the same dual rear camera setup as the Honor 7A, as well as the same front camera complete, however, it has a different aperture at f/2.0. It features 32GB or 64GB of inbuilt storage expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) with a dedicated slot.

Connectivity options on the Honor 7C as well as sensors match the Honor &A. It too features a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel, and a Face Unlock feature. The Honor 7A measures 158.3x76.7x7.8mm and weighs 164 grams. It is also powered by a 3000mAh battery.

Honor 7A, Honor 7C features

Huawei's Honor brand if offering some special features for the Honor 7A and Honor 7C, including Huawei Histen's 3D sound effects. Also new is a Ride Mode, similar to Samsung's S bike mode. Honor has also included a Party Mode, letting users connect several phones to a single output. The company is also touting Paytm fingerprint single touch access.