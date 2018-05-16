Alongside Honor 7C, the Honor 7A is launching in India on May 22, Gadgets 360 has learnt. Sources also tell us that both new smartphones will be exclusively available for purchase in the country via Flipkart. Earlier this week, Huawei brand Honor sent out an invite for an event that suggested the launch of the Honor 7C. The 'Save the Date' invite that specified the launch of a new Honor 7 series handset didn't confirm any model that the Chinese brand is planning to bring to the Indian market. A teaser posted on the official Honor India account on Twitter, however, pointed to the launch of the Honor 7C by showcasing its front. The brand is also using a #LoveSeven hashtag through all its social media channels in the country to create the hype before the formal announcement.

The India launch details of the Honor 7A and Honor 7C surface just after the debut of the Honor 10 that took place on Tuesday, May 15. Interestingly, just like the Honor 7A and Honor 7C, the Honor 10 will also go on sale exclusively through Flipkart.

Honor 7A, Honor 7C price

The Honor 7A was launched in China last month in two variants - both in Aurora Blue, Black, and Platinum, while the Honor 7C made its first appearance in March in two variants with colour options, including Red, Black, Gold, and Blue. The 2GB RAM, 3GB storage variant of the Honor 7A is priced at CNY 799 (approximately Rs. 8,500), its 3GB RAM, 32GB variant is available in the Chinese market at CNY 999 (around Rs. 10,600). In contrast, the Honor 7C price in China is set at CNY 899 (approximately Rs. 9,600) for the 3GB RAM, 32GB storage variant, whereas its 4GB RAM, 64GB storage version is available at CNY 1,299 (around Rs. 13,800).

Honor 7A, Honor 7C specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Honor 7A runs EMUI 8.0 on top of Android 8.0 Oreo and features a 5.7-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) IPS LCD panel with an 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC, coupled with Adreno 505 GPU and 2GB as well as 3GB RAM options. The 3GB RAM variant of the Honor 7A has a dual rear camera setup with 13-megapixel primary CMOS sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. Its 2GB RAM variant, on the other hand, has a single 13-megapixel CMOS sensor. The rear camera modules of both Honor 7A variants are backed by AI-based features. On the front, the smartphone has an 8-megapixel camera, paired with a soft LED flash.

The Honor 7A has 32GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). On the connectivity part, there is Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone has a rear-facing fingerprint sensor and comes preloaded with a face unlock feature. Besides, it packs a 3000mAh battery and measures 152.4x73x7.8mm.

Contrary to the Honor 7A, the dual-SIM (Nano) Honor 7C runs EMUI 8.0 on top of Android 8.0 Oreo and features a 5.99-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) IPS display with a 2.5D curved glass protection. Under the hood, the handset has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, coupled with 3GB of RAM. There is a dual rear camera setup that has a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, paired with an autofocus lens that has an f/2.2 aperture. On the front, the smartphone has an 8-megapixel sensor with a fixed focus lens sporting an f/2.0 aperture.

The Honor 7C has 32GB and 64GB storage options both expandable via microSD card. In terms of connectivity, the handset has 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, FM radio, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, and a proximity sensor. The smartphone also has a fingerprint sensor on the back. It packs a 3000mAh battery and measures 158.3x76.7x7.8mm.