Honor 6X, Honor 8 Pro Get Limited Period Discounts on Amazon India

Huawei's Honor brand has announced limited period discounts on the purchase of the Honor 6X and Honor 8 Pro in India. With the new development, the 32GB and 64GB variants of the Honor 6X are now available with a discount of Rs. 2,000, while the Honor 8 Pro has received a straight discount of Rs. 4,000. The offer - which began on Tuesday - will run on Amazon.in until Tuesday, December 19.

The Honor 6X (Review), which was launched in India back in January, is available under the new offer for an as low price as Rs. 9,999 for the 32GB variant (originally priced at Rs. 12,999). The Honor 6X 64GB, on the other hand, is available for Rs. 11,999 (launched at Rs. 15,999). The smartphone has a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display and is powered by an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 655 SoC, coupled with 3GB and 4GB RAM options and an i5 co-processor. It has a dual camera setup on the back with a 12-megapixel and a 2-megapixel image sensor along with a PDAF lens and an LED flash. Further, there is an 8-megapixel front camera sensor and a 3340mAh battery. The handset came with EMUI 4.1 OS that is based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

Unlike the affordable Honor 6X, the Honor 8 Pro (Review) is available with a price tag of Rs. 25,999. The smartphone was debuted in April at a price of Rs. 29,999. It features a 5.7-inch display with UHD (1440x2560 pixels) resolution and comes with an octa-core Kirin 960 chip, paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. There is also a microSD card slot to expand the built-in storage (up to 256GB). The smartphone has a dual camera setup and packs a 4000mAh battery. Besides, it runs Android 7.0 and is upgradable to Android Oreo.

"We feel the consumers will realize that this is a great opportunity to avail premium smartphones with advanced specifications in the given price band. The products are certainly value for money, and the offers- our way of extending gratitude to Honor's loyal consumers," said P Sanjeev, vice president sales, Huawei India - Consumer Business Group, in a press statement.

This is not the first time when Honor has announced discounts on the Honor 6X and Honor 8 Pro. The Chinese brand in its Honor Gala Sale last month offered both the smartphones at discounted prices. In September, Flipkart also offered the handsets in its Big Billion Days sale.