Honor 60 specifications have appeared in detail just ahead of the official launch. The new Honor phone is tipped to come with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC and have up to 12GB of RAM. It is also said to have triple rear cameras. In addition to the specifications, the Honor 60 live images have surfaced online — alongside the ones purportedly showing the Honor 60 Pro. Both Honor 60 and Honor 60 Pro appear to have a hole-punch display design. The Honor 60 Pro also seems to have curved edges on top and bottom to deliver a distinct viewing experience over the regular model.

91mobiles reports the purported Honor 60 specifications that were sourced in collaboration with tipster Ishan Agarwal.

Honor 60 specifications (expected)

The tipster claims that the Honor 60 would come with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a pixel density of 395ppi. The phone is also said to have the Snapdragon 778G SoC, along with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. Further, the Honor 60 is tipped to feature the triple rear camera setup that would include a 108-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.9 lens, along with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.0 lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens.

Honor is said to offer MagicUI 5.0 based on Android 11 on the Honor 60. The phone could also come with Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity. Additionally, it is said to have a 4,800mAh battery with 66W fast charging.

The Honor 60 will measure 161.4×73.3×7.98mm and weigh 179 grams, according to the tipster. The phone is also said to have three distinct colour options, namely Bright Black, Jade Green, and Starry Sky Blue.

Earlier this week, the Honor 60 also allegedly appeared on benchmark site Geekbench with some details, including the Snapdragon SoC and up to 12GB of RAM. The phone was also teased by the Chinese brand through a video released on Weibo.

Honor 60, Honor 60 Pro alleged images

Alongside the details about the Honor 60, a tipster on Weibo has posted some live images that are claimed to be of the Honor 60 and Honor 60 Pro. The live images suggest that both new Honor phones would come with triple rear cameras and carry a hole-punch design at the front.

The Honor 60 Pro also appears to have a curved-edge display that will help deliver thinner bezels over what you would get on the Honor 60.

Honor is hosting the Honor 60 series launch in China on Wednesday, December 1. The brand may have the Honor 60 SE alongside the Honor 60 and Honor 60 Pro.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.