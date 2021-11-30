Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Honor 60 Specifications Tipped, Honor 60 Series Allegedly Appeared Live Ahead of December 1 Launch

Honor 60 Specifications Tipped, Honor 60 Series Allegedly Appeared Live Ahead of December 1 Launch

Honor 60 and Honor 60 Pro launch in China is taking place on Wednesday.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 30 November 2021 15:17 IST
Honor 60 Specifications Tipped, Honor 60 Series Allegedly Appeared Live Ahead of December 1 Launch

Photo Credit: Weibo

Honor 60 and Honor 60 Pro may have some design-level differences

Highlights
  • Honor 60 specifications are said to include a full-HD+ OLED display
  • The Honor phone may come with up to 12GB of RAM
  • Honor 60 Pro appears to have a curved-edge display design

Honor 60 specifications have appeared in detail just ahead of the official launch. The new Honor phone is tipped to come with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC and have up to 12GB of RAM. It is also said to have triple rear cameras. In addition to the specifications, the Honor 60 live images have surfaced online — alongside the ones purportedly showing the Honor 60 Pro. Both Honor 60 and Honor 60 Pro appear to have a hole-punch display design. The Honor 60 Pro also seems to have curved edges on top and bottom to deliver a distinct viewing experience over the regular model.

91mobiles reports the purported Honor 60 specifications that were sourced in collaboration with tipster Ishan Agarwal.

Honor 60 specifications (expected)

The tipster claims that the Honor 60 would come with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a pixel density of 395ppi. The phone is also said to have the Snapdragon 778G SoC, along with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. Further, the Honor 60 is tipped to feature the triple rear camera setup that would include a 108-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.9 lens, along with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.0 lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens.

Honor is said to offer MagicUI 5.0 based on Android 11 on the Honor 60. The phone could also come with Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity. Additionally, it is said to have a 4,800mAh battery with 66W fast charging.

The Honor 60 will measure 161.4×73.3×7.98mm and weigh 179 grams, according to the tipster. The phone is also said to have three distinct colour options, namely Bright Black, Jade Green, and Starry Sky Blue.

Earlier this week, the Honor 60 also allegedly appeared on benchmark site Geekbench with some details, including the Snapdragon SoC and up to 12GB of RAM. The phone was also teased by the Chinese brand through a video released on Weibo.

Honor 60, Honor 60 Pro alleged images

Alongside the details about the Honor 60, a tipster on Weibo has posted some live images that are claimed to be of the Honor 60 and Honor 60 Pro. The live images suggest that both new Honor phones would come with triple rear cameras and carry a hole-punch design at the front.

The Honor 60 Pro also appears to have a curved-edge display that will help deliver thinner bezels over what you would get on the Honor 60.

Honor is hosting the Honor 60 series launch in China on Wednesday, December 1. The brand may have the Honor 60 SE alongside the Honor 60 and Honor 60 Pro.

Is JioPhone Next the 4G phone for everyone that Reliance promises? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Honor 60

Honor 60

Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Front Camera Yes
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity 4800mAh
OS Android 11
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Honor 60 specifications, Honor 60, Honor 60 Pro specifications, Honor 60 Pro, Honor
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Oppo Enco Free 2, Oppo Enco Air Lite TWS Earphones Spotted on HeyMelody App, India Launch Appears Imminent
Noise Air Buds Pro TWS Earphones With Active Noise Cancellation, Quad Mics, 20-Hour Playtime Launched in India

Related Stories

Honor 60 Specifications Tipped, Honor 60 Series Allegedly Appeared Live Ahead of December 1 Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 11 Pro+ Tipped to Launch as Redmi Note 11i Hypercharge in India
  2. Reliance Jio Hikes Prepaid Plan Prices by Up to Rs. 480 in India: All Details
  3. Last Solar Eclipse of 2021: When, How to Watch, Visibility
  4. Redmi Note 11T 5G With Dual Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Launched in India
  5. Kraken Lists Shiba Inu After a Month-Long Ordeal
  6. Google Announces Best Android Apps, Games of 2021 in India
  7. From Spider-Man: No Way Home to Money Heist, What to Watch in December
  8. Spider-Man: No Way Home to Release a Day Earlier in India
  9. Oppo Reno 7 Series, Next-Gen Oppo TWS Earphones Price in India Tipped
  10. Realme Book Slim Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Infinix Inbook X1, Inbook X1 Pro Laptops Set to Launch in India on December 8; Specifications Revealed
  2. Tweaked Feature Enables Ethereum Tips Alongside Bitcoin on Twitter a Day After Jack Dorsey Resigns
  3. Honor 60 Pro 5G Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch Tomorrow
  4. Amazon Appstore Is Crashing on Android 12 Even After a Month of Its Public Release: Reports
  5. Binance Fixes Dogecoin Withdrawal Issue After Elon Musk's Twitter Spat
  6. Fast & Furious 9, Dune Releasing on Apple TV, BookMyShow Stream, Google Play Movies, YouTube Movies This Week
  7. Samsung Galaxy A13 4G Images Surface Online, Show Quad Rear Cameras
  8. Wallpaper Engine for Android Released, Allows Importing Live Wallpapers via Desktop App
  9. Pixel 6 Users Report Compatibility Issues With DJI Drone Cameras, Company Advises Reinstalling Apps
  10. ACT Fibernet Launches 1Gbps Broadband Plan in New Delhi, Adds New Entry-Level Offering to Expand User Base
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com