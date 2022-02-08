Technology News
Honor 60 SE With 120Hz Curved Display, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Honor 60 SE price starts at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 25,800).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 8 February 2022 10:56 IST
Photo Credit: Honor

Honor 60 SE comes in three different colours

Highlights
  • Honor 60 SE will go on sale in China starting February 18
  • The Honor phone carries a hole-punch display design
  • Honor 60 SE comes with 66W fast charging support

Honor 60 SE was launched on Tuesday (February 8) as the company's latest model in the Honor 60 series. The Honor phone comes with a 120Hz curved display and is equipped with triple rear cameras. The camera module of Honor 60 SE looks similar to that of iPhone 13 Pro models. Honor 60 SE sits alongside the regular Honor 60 and Honor 60 Pro that both were unveiled in December. The smartphone is also a successor to Honor 50 SE that was launched in June last year.

Honor 60 SE price, availability

Honor 60 SE price has been set at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 25,800) for the base 8GB + 128GB storage variant. The phone also comes in a 8GB + 256GB storage model that is priced at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 29,300).

On the part of availability, Honor 60 SE is currently listed on the Honor Mall website in China. It is available for pre-orders, with sale starting from February 18.

Honor 60 SE will be available in three different colour options: Black, Green, and White.

Last year, Honor 50 SE was launched at a starting price of CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 28,100) for the 8GB + 128GB storage model and CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 31,600) for the 8GB + 256GB storage option.

Details about the global launch of Honor 60 SE are yet to be announced. However, considering the historical records, the phone is not likely to make its way to markets, including India.

Honor 60 SE specifications

Honor has not yet revealed the complete specifications of Honor 60 SE. However, a teaser published on Weibo shows that the phone comes with the 120Hz curved display that has a hole-punch design and includes a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 64-megapixel primary sensor. Honor 60 SE is also teased to have 66W fast charging support and 5G connectivity.

A recent report, based on a Geekbench listing of an Honor phone carrying a model number GIA-AN00, suggested that Honor 60 SE comes with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC. The phone also appears to run on Android 11 with a custom skin on top.

Why is 5G taking so long? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Honor 60 SE With 120Hz Curved Display, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
