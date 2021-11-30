Technology News
loading

Honor 60 Pro 5G Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch Tomorrow

Honor 60 Pro along with Honor 60 will be launched in China on December 1.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 30 November 2021 19:13 IST
Honor 60 Pro 5G Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch Tomorrow

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Ishan Agarwal

The Honor 60 Pro may come in two variants and four colours

Highlights
  • Honor 60 Pro 5G could offer up to 12GB of RAM
  • The device may be equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC
  • Honor 60 Pro 5G is claimed to sport 108-megapixel primary sensor

Honor 60 Pro alleged specifications have been leaked ahead of its launch in China on December 1. As per a tipster, the smartphone sports a 6.78-inch OLED display with high refresh rate. It may be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G or Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ SoC. The development comes soon after the same tipster revealed the alleged specifications of the Honor 60. Additionally, a tipster on Weibo posted some live images claiming them to be the Honor 60 and Honor 60 Pro.

91mobiles collaborated with tipster Ishan Agarwal to report the alleged detailed specifications of the Honor 60 Pro. The phone is claimed to be available in four colour variants – Bright Black, Jade Green, Juliet, and Starry Sky Blue.

Honor 60 Pro specifications (rumoured)

As per the tipster, the Honor 60 Pro will sport a 6.78-inch full-HD+ OLED display with 429ppi pixel density. The Honor phone is also said to have the either Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G or Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ SoC, along with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

Just like the Honor 60, the Honor 60 Pro is tipped to come equipped with a triple rear camera setup highlighted by a 108-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.9 lens. It could be paired with a 50-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide angle lens, which doubles up as a macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The phone may get a 50-megapixel sensor with f/2.4 lens for selfies and video calls.

The Honor 60 Pro 5G is claimed to pack a 4,500mAh battery with 66W fast charging support. For connectivity, the phone is said to offer 5G and Bluetooth v5. It is expected to run Magic UI 5.0 based on Android 11. The handset will measure 163.9x74.8x8.19mm and weigh 192 grams, according to the tipster.

What can you expect from Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Honor 60 Pro

Honor 60 Pro

Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Advertisement
Honor 60

Honor 60

Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Front Camera Yes
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity 4800mAh
OS Android 11
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Honor 60 Pro, Honor 60 Pro specifications, Honor
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Fast & Furious 9, Dune Releasing on Apple TV, BookMyShow Stream, Google Play Movies, YouTube Movies This Week

Related Stories

Honor 60 Pro 5G Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch Tomorrow
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Reliance Jio Hikes Prepaid Plan Prices by Up to Rs. 480 in India: All Details
  2. Last Solar Eclipse of 2021: When, How to Watch, Visibility
  3. Redmi Note 11T 5G With Dual Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Launched in India
  4. Google Announces Best Android Apps, Games of 2021 in India
  5. From Spider-Man: No Way Home to Money Heist, What to Watch in December
  6. Redmi Note 11 Pro+ Tipped to Launch as Redmi Note 11i Hypercharge in India
  7. Tom Holland’s Spider-Man Will Get a Second Trilogy of Movies
  8. Redmi Note 11T 5G Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live Event
  9. Kraken Lists Shiba Inu After a Month-Long Ordeal
  10. Money Heist, The Witcher, Lost in Space, and More on Netflix in December
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor 60 Pro 5G Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch Tomorrow
  2. Amazon Appstore Is Crashing on Android 12 Even After a Month of Its Public Release: Reports
  3. Fast & Furious 9, Dune Releasing on Apple TV, BookMyShow Stream, Google Play Movies, YouTube Movies This Week
  4. Samsung Galaxy A13 4G Images Surface Online, Show Quad Rear Cameras
  5. Pixel 6 Users Report Compatibility Issues With DJI Drone Cameras, Company Advises Reinstalling Apps
  6. ACT Fibernet Launches 1Gbps Broadband Plan in New Delhi, Adds New Entry-Level Offering to Expand User Base
  7. Sony Working on PlayStation DualShock-Like Controller for Smartphones, Alleged Patent Suggests
  8. Redmi Note 11 Pro+ Tipped to Launch as Redmi Note 11i Hypercharge in India in December
  9. Kraken Lists Shiba Inu for Trades, Deposits as the News Sends Values Soaring
  10. Moto G12 Price, Colour Options, RAM and Storage Specifications Leak Ahead of Official Announcement
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com