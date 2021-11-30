Honor 60 Pro alleged specifications have been leaked ahead of its launch in China on December 1. As per a tipster, the smartphone sports a 6.78-inch OLED display with high refresh rate. It may be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G or Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ SoC. The development comes soon after the same tipster revealed the alleged specifications of the Honor 60. Additionally, a tipster on Weibo posted some live images claiming them to be the Honor 60 and Honor 60 Pro.

91mobiles collaborated with tipster Ishan Agarwal to report the alleged detailed specifications of the Honor 60 Pro. The phone is claimed to be available in four colour variants – Bright Black, Jade Green, Juliet, and Starry Sky Blue.

Honor 60 Pro specifications (rumoured)

As per the tipster, the Honor 60 Pro will sport a 6.78-inch full-HD+ OLED display with 429ppi pixel density. The Honor phone is also said to have the either Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G or Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ SoC, along with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

Just like the Honor 60, the Honor 60 Pro is tipped to come equipped with a triple rear camera setup highlighted by a 108-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.9 lens. It could be paired with a 50-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide angle lens, which doubles up as a macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The phone may get a 50-megapixel sensor with f/2.4 lens for selfies and video calls.

The Honor 60 Pro 5G is claimed to pack a 4,500mAh battery with 66W fast charging support. For connectivity, the phone is said to offer 5G and Bluetooth v5. It is expected to run Magic UI 5.0 based on Android 11. The handset will measure 163.9x74.8x8.19mm and weigh 192 grams, according to the tipster.

