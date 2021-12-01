Honor 60 and Honor 60 Pro were launched in China on Wednesday at a live event hosted by the company. The smartphones feature curved OLED displays, and sport 4,800mAh batteries with support for 66W fast charging. The Honor 60 is equipped with the Snapdragon 778G SoC, while the Honor 60 Pro features the newer Snapdragon 778G Plus SoC under the hood. Both smartphones are equipped with 108-megapixel primary cameras, and tout special AI features that are targeted at vloggers, including a 'Give Me Five' mode to control vlogs from a distance using palm and finger gestures.

Honor 60, Honor 60 Pro price (China)

[Honor 60](https://gadgets.ndtv.com/honor-60-price-in-india-104615) is priced at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 31,700) for the 8GB+12GB RAM and storage variant, while the 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB RAM and storage variants are priced at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,200) and CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 38,800) respectively.

The company will sell the [Honor 60 Pro](https://gadgets.ndtv.com/honor-60-pro-price-in-india-104617) in 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB RAM + storage variants that are priced at CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 43,500) and CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 47,000) respectively. Pre-booking for [Honor](https://gadgets.ndtv.com/mobiles/honor-phones) 60 and Honor 60 Pro will open today in China, and the smartphones will go on sale on December 10.

There is no word on whether the Honor 60 and Honor 60 Pro will be launched outside of China, at the time of publishing this article.

Honor 60 specifications

The Honor 60 is equipped with a 6.67-inch full-HD (1080x2400 pixels)OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and DCI-P3 wide colour gamut, according to the company. The device sports a 108-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.9 aperture, paired with an 8-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 aperture, as well as a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 778G SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage.

The smartphone comes with the same Vlog mode that includes AI features aimed at vloggers, and the company demoed a 'Give Me Five' feature during the event, that lets users make gestures with their palms to start their vlogs on their own from a distance. Honor 60 comes with a 4,800mAh battery that can be charged at 66W over USB Type-C. The smartphone features NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, and comes with an in-screen fingerprint scanner. Honor 60 will run on Honor's MagicUI 5, which is based on Android 11.

Honor 60 Pro specifications

The Honor 60 Pro comes with a 6.78-inch full-HD (1200x2652 pixels) OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and DCI-P3 wide colour gamut. The smartphone is equipped with the recently released Snapdragon 778G Plus that was launched in October. Honor 60 Pro is equipped with a 108-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.9 aperture, along with a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle macro camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. It sports a 50-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.4 aperture. It runs on a Snapdragon 778G Plus SoC, with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage.

Like the Honor 60, this smartphone also comes with AI-powered video features aimed at vloggers, and the company says that the phone can record at 4K on both front and rear cameras. On the battery front, the Honor 60 Pro is equipped with a 4,800mAh battery that supports 66W charging over USB Type-C. The company says charging the device from zero percent for 15 minutes can bring the battery up to 50 percent. Like the Honor 60, this smartphone features NFC, Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and comes with an in-screen fingerprint scanner. Honor 60 will run on Honor's MagicUI 5, which is based on Android 11.