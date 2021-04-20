Technology News
loading

Honor 50 Series With Dual Ring Camera Design Tipped to Launch in May

Honor 50 series smartphone may have a design identical to that of the alleged Huawei P50 Pro.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 20 April 2021 18:04 IST
Honor 50 Series With Dual Ring Camera Design Tipped to Launch in May

Photo Credit: GSMArena

Honor 50 series smartphone may have a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Honor 50 series was supposed to succeed Honor 40 series
  • Honor 50 series teaser shows a little part of the lower ring
  • The upper ring seems to have a single camera

Honor 50 series will be launched in May and it will have a dual ring camera design, as per a report. A teaser image as well as a few design sketches showing the back of the phone has also been shared, offering a glimpse into the upcoming phone. These are in line with the Huawei P50 renders that were shared online earlier. Furthermore, the sketches hint that the smartphone in question will come with a triple rear camera setup. Currently, there is no information about the resolution of these cameras.

The sketches shared in a report by GSMArena shows a smartphone that allegedly belongs to the Honor 50 series. As per the sketch, the handset will have two rings, and an LED flash in between them. The upper ring seems to have only one sensor, and the one below has two sensors, suggesting a triple rear camera setup. There is a third image that shows an alleged snap-on filter which is presumed to attach to the camera circle via magnets. The report also shares a teaser image “that hasn't been shared officially yet,” showing a little part of the lower ring.

The report further mentions that the Honor 50 series was supposed to be a successor to the Honor 40 series -- a global variant of the Honor V40 that was launched in China in January this year. However, Honor allegedly chose to jump straight to Honor 50 series. Furthermore, the design of the Honor 50 series smartphone is similar to Huawei P50 renders that were shared (via GSMArena) by tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer, who is popularly known by his username, @OnLeaks.

Is OnePlus 9R old wine in a new bottle — or something more? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:00), we talk about the new OnePlus Watch. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Honor 50 Series, Honor 50, Honor
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Facebook Introduces ‘Transfer Your Information’ Tool to Help Back Up Posts on Google Docs, More: How to Do It
Honor 50 Series With Dual Ring Camera Design Tipped to Launch in May
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. NASA Ingenuity Mars Helicopter Historic Flight Successful
  2. Elongate: Elon Musk's March Joke Is Now a Cryptocurrency
  3. Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro Price in India Tipped Ahead of April 23 Launch
  4. Watch the First Trailer for Marvel’s Shang-Chi
  5. Amazon, Flipkart Suspend Non-Essential Orders in Delhi
  6. The Best Movies on Amazon Prime Video
  7. Moto G60, Moto G40 Fusion With Snapdragon 732G Launched in India
  8. Realme GT Neo India Launch May Just Be Around the Corner
  9. Beware: Fake WhatsApp Pink App Could Let Hackers Steal Your Data
  10. Oppo A74 5G With Snapdragon 480 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor 50 Series With Dual Ring Camera Design Tipped to Launch in May
  2. WeWork to Begin Accepting Payments in Cryptocurrencies
  3. Facebook Introduces ‘Transfer Your Information’ Tool to Help Back Up Posts on Google Docs, More: How to Do It
  4. Apex Legends Mobile Up for Pre-Registration on Google Play, Regional Beta Tests Starting This Month
  5. Reddit Talk Is the Latest Audio-Only Chat Feature to Rival Clubhouse
  6. Android 12 May Bring App Hibernation Feature to Help Free Storage Space
  7. China Plans $3-Billion Supercomputing Centre to Analyse Data From Space
  8. Amazon Gets 9 ULA Satellite Launch Vehicles for Project Kuiper Broadband Internet Programme
  9. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 2 Details Surface, Battery Capacity, IP Rating Tipped
  10. Amazon, Flipkart Suspend Non-Essential Deliveries in Delhi Owing to Coronavirus Lockdown
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com