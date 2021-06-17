Honor 50 Pro, Honor 50, and Honor 50 SE smartphones were launched in China on Thursday, June 17. All three phones come with a 108-megapixel main camera at the back. The Honor 50 Pro offers 100W fast charging support, while the Honor 50 SE and Honor 50 support 66W fast charging. The Honor 50 Pro and the Honor 50 are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC. The Honor 50 SE, on the other hand, is powered by a Dimensity 900 SoC. There is a dual selfie camera setup on the most premium model of the Honor 50 series.

Honor 50 Pro, Honor 50, Honor 50 SE price, availability, sale

The top-of-the-line Honor 50 Pro is priced in China starting at CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 42,300) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option. It's 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 45,800). The Honor 50 is priced at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 30,900) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model and CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 34,300) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. There's also a 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model priced at CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 38,900). Both the models are up for pre-order and will go on sale from June 25.

Honor 50 SE is priced at CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 27,400) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model and CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 30,900) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The phone is up for pre-order and will go on sale on July 2.

Honor 50 Pro specifications

Coming to the specifications, the dual-SIM Honor 50 Pro runs on Android 11-based Magic UI 4.2. It features a 6.72-inch full-HD+ (2,676x1,236 pixels) OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 300Hz touch sampling rate, and DCI-P3 wide colour gamut. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and internal storage of up to 256GB.

Its quad rear camera includes a 108-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 2-megapixel depth, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. At the front, the Honor 50 Pro packs a dual selfie camera setup with a 32-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor.

The Honor 50 Pro is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with 100W SuperCharge fast charging support. Connectivity options include USB Type-C port for charging, Bluetooth v5.2, Wi-Fi 6, and more. There is an in-display fingerprint scanner onboard as well.

Honor 50 specifications

As for the Honor 50, the phone has a slightly smaller 6.57-inch full-HD+ (2,340x1,080 pixels) display with a 120Hz screen refresh rate and a 300Hz touch sampling rate. It is also powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. The phone packs a slightly larger 4,300mAh battery with 66W SuperCharge support. There's a 32-megapixel selfie camera onboard instead of a dual front camera setup. All the other specifications of the Honor 50 including the quad rear camera setup and in-display fingerprint sensor are identical to the Honor 50 Pro.

Honor 50 SE specifications

Honor 50 SE is the most affordable model of the lot and it features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (2,388x1,080 pixels) LCD display with a 120Hz screen refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. The phone has a triple rear camera setup with the same sensors as the other two phones excluding the depth sensor. Honor 50 SE has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a single 16-megapixel selfie camera, and a 4,000mAh battery with 66W fast charging support. All other specifications of the phone are identical to the other two models in the Honor 50 series.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.