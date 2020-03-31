Technology News
Honor 30S With 64-Megapixel Quad Rear Camera Setup, Kirin 820 5G SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Honor 30S is the first phone to come equipped with the Kirin 820 5G SoC.

By Nadeem Sarwar | Updated: 31 March 2020 11:03 IST
Honor 30S features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor

Highlights
  • Honor 30S comes equipped with an 8-megapixel telephoto camera
  • It provides 2x optical zoom, 5x hybrid zoom, and 20x digital zoom output
  • Honor 30S packs a 4,000mAh battery with 40W charging support

Honor 30S is official as the first phone in the Honor 30 series. It is also the first phone to come equipped with Huawei's new Kirin 820 5G chipset that brings dual-mode 5G support to the table. The Honor 30S packs a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel main snapper. There is a single selfie camera on the phone that is housed in a hole-punch drilled in the top-left corner of the display. Notably, the phone runs Android 10 but relies on the Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) core, which means no access to Google services such as the Play Store.

Honor 30S price

Honor 30S is priced at CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 25,500) for the base 8GB + 128GB model, while the top-end 8GB + 256GB version will set buyers back by CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 29,000). It is now up for pre-orders from Vmall, Suning, JD, and Tmall in China and will go on sale starting April 7. The phone comes in black, green, and white colour options. However, there is no word on its arrival in the international markets, including India.

honor30s body Honor 30S

Honor 30S packs a 16-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture

 

Honor 30S specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Honor 30S runs Android 10 with the Magic UI 3.1.1 custom skin on top. It features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with 90.3 percent screen-to-body ratio and 405ppi pixel density. The phone is powered by the new Kirin 820 5G chip that has one Cortex A-76 core clocked at 2.36GHz, three Cortex-A76 cores clocked at 2.22GHz, and four Cortex-A55 cores running at 1.84GHz, while a Mali-G57 GPU takes care of graphics. It ticks alongside 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

Coming to the imaging hardware, Honor 30S' camera setup is headlined by a 64-megapixel primary snapper with f/1.8 aperture. It is accompanied by an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens that allows 2x optical zoom, 5x hybrid zoom, and 20x digital zoom. Selfies and video calls are handled by a 16-megapixel front camera with f/2.0 aperture.

The phone packs up to 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage that can further be expanded via an NM card. Connectivity is handled by dual-mode 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi a/b/g/n/ac, Beidu, GPS, and Glonass. Honor 30S features a 4,000mAh battery with support for 40W wired charging, but no wireless charging. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication. Dimensions of the phone are a 162.31x75.0x8.58mm and it weighs 190 grams. Other sensors packed inside the Honor 30S include proximity sensor, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, and compass.

Display 6.50-inch
Processor HiSilicon Kirin 820
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

Internet Curbs in Kashmir Hamper Coronavirus Fight
AI Tool Predicts Which Coronavirus Patients Get Deadly 'Wet Lung'

