Honor 30S Leaked Render Shows Back Panel With Rectangular Camera Module

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor will reportedly launch the Honor 30 series of smartphones in April.

By Darab Mansoor Ali | Updated: 13 March 2020 19:37 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo

Honor 30S will be a successor to last year’s Honor 20S

Highlights
  • Honor 30 series of smartphones will be the brand’s flagship offering
  • The render does not show a fingerprint scanner on the back
  • The Honor 20S was launched in September last year

Huawei's sub-brand Honor is reported to launch the Honor 30 series of smartphones sometime around April. Now, a new render has leaked what is said to be the Honor 30S, the company's successor to the Honor 20S smartphone, which was launched in September last year. The render comes courtesy of a tipster on Chinese social media platform Weibo, and it shows just the back panel of the rumoured Honor 30S. The back panel shows a rectangular cutout for the camera module and the Honor branding on the bottom of the device.

The Weibo post shows just the cutout for the camera module on the alleged Honor 30S. However, since the predecessor Honor 20S had a triple camera setup, it can be said that this one will also have at least three cameras on the back. The camera module on the leaked Honor 30S render, however, looks significantly bigger than the triple-camera module on the Honor 20S. The back panel of the alleged Honor 30S does not show a fingerprint sensor as well, hinting at an in-display fingerprint sensor. It could also be the Honor 30S might have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, like the one seen on the Honor 20S.

A report in GSMArena says that the Honor 30S might come with a Kirin 820 SoC, rumoured to power the upcoming Honor 10X as well. The report also mentions that the Honor 30S might also come with 5G support, which has been tipped earlier through the label of a Sprite bottle in China.

None of the information on the Honor 30S could be verified independently.

Earlier, in February, a tipster who goes by the username @RODENT950 on Twitter had hinted that Honor might launch its Honor 30 series of smartphones, along with an Android-based tablet, tipped to be the Honor MagicPad.

Comments

Further reading: Honor, Huawei, Honor 30S, Honor 30S Leak
