Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Honor 30S Tipped to Sport Kirin 820 5G Chipset, 40W Fast Charging, Quad Rear Cameras: Report

Honor 30S Tipped to Sport Kirin 820 5G Chipset, 40W Fast Charging, Quad Rear Cameras: Report

It’s rumoured to be the first phone to launch in the new series

By Roydon Cerejo | Updated: 16 March 2020 14:52 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Honor 30S Tipped to Sport Kirin 820 5G Chipset, 40W Fast Charging, Quad Rear Cameras: Report

Photo Credit: GSMArena

We now have a better view of the Honor 30S’ rear camera layout

Highlights
  • The Honor 30S is rumoured to sport the Kirin 820 5G chipset
  • It’s also said to have 40W fast charging
  • A new render suggests it will have four rear cameras

We've been hearing rumours about a new 30 series from Honor that's in the works, and now, leaks around a new phone in the same series have surfaced. Rumoured to be the first phone in the new series, leaked information via China's 3C mobile certification site suggests that the Honor 30S will support 5G, thanks to the new mid-range Kirin 820 chipset. The listing also suggests that it would support fast charging up to 40W, and might also have four rear cameras. There's a new render too, which shows us a clear picture of what the rear camera layout will look like. There's no world on pricing, but the fact that it's on the 3C website hints that a launch could be just around the corner.

GSMArena managed to get this information about the Honor 30S and in its report, it mentions that the Honor 30 lineup would be unveiled in China at the end of March. It's very possible that the Honor 30S is just one phone, or many others in the series which could launch. The 3C listing which it managed to obtain, mentions 5G support. This suggests that the phone could debut with Huawei's new mid-range 5G chip, the Kirin 820. This chip would eventually go on to compete with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 765 series chips, which are also mid-range SoCs with integrated 5G.

The Honor 30S is said to have 40W fast charging, with a 10V and 4A power configuration. The report also included a better looking render of the phone, unlike the last one which had blacked-out the camera section. The new render shows the Honor 30S in the same colour trim, but this time, we can clearly see the layout of the four rear cameras. It's hard to tell what these sensors might be or if there are any more for autofocus or depth calculation hidden in there. The rectangular camera cutout also reminds us a lot of Samsung's new design trend, which the Korean co has been following with the new A and M series and even in its flagships Galaxy S20 series.

If we look close enough, we can spot a slight indent on the left side of the image, below the volume buttons. This could most likely be a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and the power button. If true, then we could also conclude that the phone will most likely have an LCD display, instead of an AMOLED panel.

We'll have to wait a bit more and see what Honor has in store for us. Hopefully, all should be revealed by the end of the month.

Is Redmi Note 9 Pro the new best phone under Rs. 15,000? We discussed how you can pick the best one, on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Honor 30S, Honor 30S price, Honor 30S price in India, Honor 30S specifications
Roydon Cerejo

Roydon has written about technology and gadgets for more than a decade now and began his career reviewing PC components. He found his calling with laptops, smartphones, and cameras and is the go-to guy at Gadgets 360 for this technology trifecta. In his spare time, he likes watching horror films, obsessively organising his cable management pouch and plotting world dominion one pixel at a time.

More
Coronavirus: Steam Sets New Record With More Than 20 Million Concurrent Users, As Schools, Colleges, Offices Close Down
Samsung Galaxy M21 Specifications, Renders Leaked Ahead of Launch

Related Stories

Honor 30S Tipped to Sport Kirin 820 5G Chipset, 40W Fast Charging, Quad Rear Cameras: Report
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi K30 Pro Tipped to Be the Cheapest Snapdragon 865 Smartphone
  2. Xiaomi Brings New Mi Wireless Power Bank Ahead of Mi 10 Launch in India
  3. Redmi Note 9S Launch Date Revealed by Xiaomi
  4. Vivo V19 India Launch Teased, Specifications and Price Leaked
  5. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 to Launch April 15, New Leak Tips
  6. Flipkart's Next Big Sale Promises 'Lowest Prices' on Popular Mobile Phones
  7. Oppo Reno 3 4G Variant Debuts With Quad Rear Cameras
  8. Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Realme 6 Pro: Which Budget Phone Should You Buy?
  9. Realme 6 Pro Review
  10. New Nokia C2 with 4G Connectivity, 5-Megapixel Selfie Camera Unveiled
#Latest Stories
  1. Xbox Series X Specifications, Features Revealed by Microsoft
  2. Redmi K30 Pro Might Be the Cheapest Phone With Snapdragon 865 SoC
  3. OnePlus to Unveil Something New on March 18, Logo Revamp Tipped
  4. Oppo Reno 3 4G Model With Quad Rear Cameras, Waterdrop-Style Notch Launched: Specifications
  5. Samsung Galaxy A50, Galaxy A40 Start Receiving Android 10-Based OneUI 2.0 Updates
  6. Discovery Plus App Debuts With Exclusive Content Across Over 40 Genres, Support for 7 Indic Languages
  7. Huawei P40 Pro Spotted on Geekbench, Tipping Specifications
  8. NASA Encourages Remote Work After 2 Employees Test Positive for Coronavirus
  9. DoT Seeks Supreme Court Nod on 20-Year Window for Payments of AGR Dues
  10. Vivo Carnival Sale Kicks Off on Amazon; Discounts and No-Cost EMI Offers on Vivo U20, Vivo V10 and More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.