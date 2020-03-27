Honor 30S is slated to launch later this month, and now the company has revealed it will support 40W wired fast charging option. The news about the upcoming smartphone was confirmed by the Huawei sub-brand on Friday on the Chinese social media website, Weibo. In the meantime, the smartphone is set to launch in China on March 30. Interestingly, from the latest post on Weibo, the hole-punch display design of the upcoming Honor 30S was also revealed. The company is yet to confirm whether the smartphone will launch in India. The rumoured Honor 9A by Honor is also slated to launch alongside the Honor 30S.

Honor has not yet confirmed major specification of its upcoming Honor 30S however, due to several leaks in past we can expect what the phone will pack. Earlier this week, a report indicated that the phone will house a quad rear camera setup which will include a 64-megapixel primary shooter and a telephoto camera with 3X optical zoom capabilities. The report also suggested that the rear cameras will be packed in a rectangular camera module along with an LED flash. Unfortunately, there is no information on the remaining two sensors or the front camera which was noticed in the latest post on Weibo.

Additionally, it is also suspected that the Honor 30S will be powered by the Kirin 820 SoC. If true, the upcoming smartphone by Honor will likely come with 5G support. Moreover, the smartphone could also get a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and can get an LCD display instead of an AMOLED panel. Rest will be known once the phone is officially launched on March 30.

Previous reports have also indicated that along with Honor 30S, another phone dubbed as Honor 9A will be launched. The rumoured Honor 9A was recently spotted on China Telecom's website where it was highlighted that the phone will be priced at CNY 899 (roughly Rs. 9,700). Meanwhile, the phone is also tipped to come with triple rear camera setup. The Honor 9A is also said to house MediaTek's Helio P35 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.