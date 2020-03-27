Technology News
loading

Honor 30S Will Come With 40W Fast Charging Support, Company Confirms

Honor 30S will launch on March 30, the company had revealed earlier this month.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 27 March 2020 19:24 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Honor 30S Will Come With 40W Fast Charging Support, Company Confirms

Photo Credit: Weibo

Honor confirmed the news on Weibo

Highlights
  • Honor 30S will be launched on March 30
  • The phone is also tipped to support 5G connectivity
  • It's not yet confirmed whether Honor 30S will launch in India

Honor 30S is slated to launch later this month, and now the company has revealed it will support 40W wired fast charging option. The news about the upcoming smartphone was confirmed by the Huawei sub-brand on Friday on the Chinese social media website, Weibo. In the meantime, the smartphone is set to launch in China on March 30. Interestingly, from the latest post on Weibo, the hole-punch display design of the upcoming Honor 30S was also revealed. The company is yet to confirm whether the smartphone will launch in India. The rumoured Honor 9A by Honor is also slated to launch alongside the Honor 30S.

Honor has not yet confirmed major specification of its upcoming Honor 30S however, due to several leaks in past we can expect what the phone will pack. Earlier this week, a report indicated that the phone will house a quad rear camera setup which will include a 64-megapixel primary shooter and a telephoto camera with 3X optical zoom capabilities. The report also suggested that the rear cameras will be packed in a rectangular camera module along with an LED flash. Unfortunately, there is no information on the remaining two sensors or the front camera which was noticed in the latest post on Weibo.

Additionally, it is also suspected that the Honor 30S will be powered by the Kirin 820 SoC. If true, the upcoming smartphone by Honor will likely come with 5G support. Moreover, the smartphone could also get a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and can get an LCD display instead of an AMOLED panel. Rest will be known once the phone is officially launched on March 30.

Previous reports have also indicated that along with Honor 30S, another phone dubbed as Honor 9A will be launched. The rumoured Honor 9A was recently spotted on China Telecom's website where it was highlighted that the phone will be priced at CNY 899 (roughly Rs. 9,700). Meanwhile, the phone is also tipped to come with triple rear camera setup. The Honor 9A is also said to house MediaTek's Helio P35 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Honor, Honor 30S, Honor 30S Specifications, Huawei, Honor 9A
Abhik Sengupta When not at work, Abhik is planning his next trip to the hills. He can endlessly talk about films, politics, and Danish Hygge, especially over chai. More
Google Pixel Buds 2 Surface on US FCC Site, Likely to Go on Sale Soon
Samsung Galaxy A51 5G Variant In The Works, Leaked Images Suggest

Related Stories

Honor 30S Will Come With 40W Fast Charging Support, Company Confirms
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Corona Kavach Is Government’s New Location-Based COVID-19 Tracking App
  2. Tata Sky Reportedly Offers 7-Day Balance Loan to Deactivated Accounts
  3. The Best TV Series on Netflix in India
  4. Government is Making a COVID-19 Tracker App for Android, iOS: Report
  5. Realme India CEO Offers First Look at Realme Smartwatch
  6. Redmi Note 9 Pro Review
  7. Samsung Galaxy Tab A (2020) LTE With 8.4-Inch Display Launched
  8. Huawei P40 Series With Up to 5 Rear Cameras, Kirin 990 5G SoC Launched
  9. Working From Home? Here's How to Work Out From Home
  10. Houseparty Is the Video Calling App We Need in This Lockdown
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme X Update Brings Screenlight Effect, March 2020 Security Patch, Bug Fixes
  2. Samsung Galaxy A51 5G Variant In The Works, Leaked Images Suggest
  3. Honor 30S Will Come With 40W Fast Charging Support, Company Confirms
  4. Google Pixel Buds 2 Surface on US FCC Site, Likely to Go on Sale Soon
  5. Huawei Voice Assistant Activating Command ‘Hey Celia’ Is Activating Siri on Apple Devices: Reports
  6. Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 ECG Functionality Release Delayed: Report
  7. Google Duo Gets Support for Up to 12 Participants in a Single Group Call
  8. Amazon, Flipkart Operations Said to Still Be Disrupted Amid Coronavirus Lockdown
  9. WHO Working on App to Offer Tips and Alerts on COVID-19, Will Launch This Monday: Report
  10. Realme Completes Rollout of Wi-Fi Calling Support on All Phones, Realme C2 Gets March Update
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com