Honor 30i With 48-Megapixel Main Camera, 4,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Honor 30i is powered by the Kirin 710F SoC and packs 128GB of internal storage.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 11 September 2020 18:27 IST
Honor 30i has been launched in the Russian market

Highlights
  • Honor 30i features a 6.3-inch display with waterdrop-style notch
  • The phone packs 4GB of RAM, has a 16-megapixel selfie camera
  • Honor 30i is priced at RUB 17,990 for the 4GB + 128GB model

Honor 30i has been launched as the latest smartphone offering from the company. It has been unveiled in the Russian market and features a 6.3-inch AMOLED display with a waterdrop-style notch and triple rear camera setup. The Honor 30i packs a 4,000mAh battery and packs a 16-megapixel selfie camera. This new handset seems to be a re-branded variant of the Honor 30 Lite phone that was launched in China in July this year.

Honor 30i price

The new Honor 30i is priced at RUB 17,990 (roughly Rs. 17,600) for the 4GB + 128GB storage model in Russia. It will be offered in Ultraviolet Sunset, Shimmering Turquoise, and Midnight Black colour options. The phone is up for pre-orders on the company site.

Honor 30i specifications

Coming to the specifications, the dual-SIM (Nano) Honor 30i runs on Android 10 with Magic UI 3.1 on top. The phone features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED display with 417ppi pixel density. It is powered by the octa-core Kirin 710F SoC, coupled with up 4GB RAM. Internal storage is set at 128GB with the option to expand further using a Nano Memory card (hybrid, up to 256GB).

In terms of cameras, the Honor 30i carries a triple camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel secondary camera with f/2.4 aperture, and 2-megapixel third camera with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video calling, the Honor 30i comes with a 16-megapixel front camera with f/2.0 aperture.

The Honor 30i is equipped with a 4,000mAh non-removable battery. Connectivity options include, dual-band Wi-Fi ac, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, and, Bluetooth v5.1. Lastly, Honor 30i measures 157.2x73.2x7.7mm and weighs 171.5 grams. The phone also packs an in-screen fingerprint scanner.

Should the government explain why Chinese apps were banned? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
