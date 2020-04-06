Technology News
Huawei’s New Kirin 985 Chipset Might Be Launched With Honor 30 Series, Leak Tips

Honor 30 is tipped to use Sony’s unannounced IMX700 image sensor.

By Darab Mansoor Ali | Updated: 6 April 2020 18:03 IST
Huawei’s New Kirin 985 Chipset Might Be Launched With Honor 30 Series, Leak Tips

Photo Credit: Twiiter/ @OnLeaks

Honor 30 series is said to have the Honor 30 and Honor 30 Pro smartphones

Highlights
  • The Kirin 985 SoC is yet to be unveiled by Huawei
  • At least one Honor 30-series phone is alleged to come with Kirin 985
  • Honor 30-series smartphones will be launched on April 15

The Honor 30 series of smartphones will officially launch on April 15, the Huawei sub-brand had announced on its Weibo account last week. However, ahead of the launch, a tipster has now suggested that Huawei is likely to unveil its latest chipset, the Kirin 985 SoC alongside Honor 30 series. The Kirin 985 chipset might further be featured on at least one of the Honor 30 smartphones, according to tipster Steve H.Mcfly, who goes by the name @OnLeaks on twitter.

According to @OnLeaks, the upcoming Kirin 985 chipset from Huawei might come with support for the largest image sensor in the mobile industry. He also revealed that at least one Honor 30 series smartphones might be powered by the new Kirin 985 chipset from Huawei.

 

 

Now, these claims from @OnLeaks fall in line with a previous report that indicated that the Honor 30 might be equipped with Sony's 50-megapixel IMX700 sensor that is believed to be the largest camera sensor. Further, @OnLeaks also shared a detailed sketch of the Honor 30's camera module that also includes the 50-megapixel Sony IMX700 sensor.

According to a report by GizmoChina as well, there is a possibility that the Honor 30 will come powered by the new Kirin 985 SoC.

The Honor 30 was recently tipped with a quad camera setup that included the 50-megapixel Sony IMX700 camera and a periscope lens. The leaked image of the Honor 30's camera module also hinted at the phone coming with the Octa PD Autofocus feature that was seen on the recently launched Huawei P40 Pro as well.

The Honor 30 Series of smartphones will launch on April 15 and will include the Honor 30 and the Honor 30 Pro.

Further reading: Honor, Honor 30, Honor 30 Launch, Honor 30 Pro, Kirin 985, Huawei
Vu Premium 4K LED Android TV Review

