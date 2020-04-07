Honor 30 Pro and Honor 30 specifications have purportedly emerged online just days ahead of their official launch scheduled for April 15. While a Geekbench listing has suggested the hardware of the Honor 30 Pro, China's TENAA certification site appears to have detailed the key components of both the Honor 30 Pro and Honor 30. Last week, the alleged camera module of the Honor 30 got leaked on the Web. The new Honor 30 phone is also speculated to come with an all-new HiSilicon Kirin 985 SoC.

The Honor 30 Pro appears to have surfaced on the benchmark platform Geekbench with a model number Huawei EBG-AN00. The listing dated April 4 shows that the phone will run Android 10 and be powered by an octa-core SoC that has a base frequency of 1.95GHz. This is identical to the base frequency of the Kirin 990 SoC. However, the Honor 30 series was recently speculated to have the Kirin 985 SoC — not the existing Kirin 990 SoC.

Huawei sub-brand Honor may launch the regular Honor 30 with the new chip, while its more powerful sibling — the Honor 30 Pro — would arrive with the already available top-end processor. This would help distinguish the performance on both phones to some extent.

The Geekbench listing also shows that the Honor phone will have 8GB of RAM. It also received a single-core score of 3,876 and a multi-core score of 12,571. Nevertheless, there would be some variations from the actual performance since the phone passing the Geekbench results could just be a prototype.

In addition to the Geekbench listing, the Honor 30 Pro and Honor 30 both have purportedly surfaced on the TENAA site. The supposed listing of the Honor 30 Pro carries the same EBG-AN00 model number that has surfaced on the Geekbench site.

On the specifications part, TENAA suggests most of the details that we could officially see on April 15. The listings on the TENAA site also suggest that both new Honor phones would have the same dimensions and a similar hardware, though there would be some changes on the optics and processor sides.

Honor 30 Pro specifications (rumoured)

As per the TENAA listing, the Honor 30 Pro will run Android 10 and feature a 6.57-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) OLED display along with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone seems to have an octa-core SoC that is clocked at 2.86GHz, coupled with 8GB of RAM. It also has 128GB and 256GB of onboard storage options and includes a microSD card slot for expansion up to 256GB. In terms of optics, the Honor 30 Pro appears to have a 40-megapixel primary rear camera.

The listing on the TENAA site also suggests a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the Honor 30 Pro. Further, the phone could include a 3,900mAh battery and have a USB Type-C port. It is also likely to have measured 160.3×73.6×8.63mm and weighed 186 grams.

Honor 30 specifications (rumoured)

The TENAA listing suggests many similarities between the Honor 30 Pro and Honor 30. However, the latter has been spotted on the Chinese site with a model number EBG-AN10 that seems to have a 50-megapixel primary camera at the back — in line with what we saw on an image last week. The camera sensor could be the Sony IMX700, available along with a periscope lens and a dual-LED flash. The weight of the phone is also four grams higher than what is speculated as the Honor 30 Pro, at 190 grams.